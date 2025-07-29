Big Ten Athletes React To Oregon Ducks Uniforms in New Viral Video
At Big Ten Media Days, some of college football's biggest stars were featured in online content. One video doing the rounds this weekend includes a heap of praise for the Oregon Ducks uniforms.
Posted by @strictlyfootball on TikTok, several Big Ten athletes attending the media event were asked which university, besides their own team, had their favorite jerseys. Turns out, the Ducks were a majority favorite.
At the end of the video, the final count was thirteen votes for Oregon's uniforms, two votes for UCLA's uniforms, and two votes for USC's uniforms: all programs that joined the Big Ten in the past three years.
The players that voted for Oregon's uniforms commonly said they grew up during the era when Oregon became known for their on field fashion sense (starting in the early 2000's and continuing to this very day thanks to a close partnership with sportswear brand Nike and it's Oregon alumni founder, Phil Knight). Several athletes also commented that Oregon was as "obvious" choice for the best looking jerseys.
"Oregon, obviously," said Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey.
"It's going to be Oregon. They have some serious drip," said Wisconsin center Jake Renfro.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.
One Duck was interviewed for the viral video, edge Matayo Uiagalelei, and the Oregon star chose USC's uniforms due to his proximity to the campus as a kid growing up in Bellflower, California.
The reasoning from athletes for picking UCLA and USC boiled down to the two uniforms being classics in the college football landscape.
Last year, the Oregon Ducks debuted their "Generation O" line of uniforms. The collection served as an ode to the decades of sportswear innovation in partnership with Nike, and a fresh start aesthetically entering a new conference, with father-son design duo Van Horne Brands conceptualizing each look.
The uniforms released under "Generation O" include the "Gang Green" (apple green with yellow detailing), the "Mighty Oregon" (white jersey with yellow pants and green and yellow detailing), the "Heroes" (yellow and black uniform designed by the Lanning family for cancer awareness), the "Fly Era" (all black uniform with silver and green detailing), and the "Warp Speed" (all white with silver detailing).
The Ducks are expected to use the newly release uniforms for a few more seasons, but Oregon's equipment team often has some surprises up their sleeves.