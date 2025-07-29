Ducks Digest

Big Ten Athletes React To Oregon Ducks Uniforms in New Viral Video

With the stars of the Big Ten Conference gathering in Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days, there's plenty of content to be made. One social media video shows Big Ten players voting for the Oregon Ducks as the best uniforms in the conference.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a catch as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a catch as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

At Big Ten Media Days, some of college football's biggest stars were featured in online content. One video doing the rounds this weekend includes a heap of praise for the Oregon Ducks uniforms.

Posted by @strictlyfootball on TikTok, several Big Ten athletes attending the media event were asked which university, besides their own team, had their favorite jerseys. Turns out, the Ducks were a majority favorite.

At the end of the video, the final count was thirteen votes for Oregon's uniforms, two votes for UCLA's uniforms, and two votes for USC's uniforms: all programs that joined the Big Ten in the past three years.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dontae Manning (8) warms up during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio Sta
Oregon Ducks defensive back Dontae Manning (8) warms up during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The players that voted for Oregon's uniforms commonly said they grew up during the era when Oregon became known for their on field fashion sense (starting in the early 2000's and continuing to this very day thanks to a close partnership with sportswear brand Nike and it's Oregon alumni founder, Phil Knight). Several athletes also commented that Oregon was as "obvious" choice for the best looking jerseys.

"Oregon, obviously," said Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey.

"It's going to be Oregon. They have some serious drip," said Wisconsin center Jake Renfro.

"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.

"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.

"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.

MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment

MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far

One Duck was interviewed for the viral video, edge Matayo Uiagalelei, and the Oregon star chose USC's uniforms due to his proximity to the campus as a kid growing up in Bellflower, California.

The reasoning from athletes for picking UCLA and USC boiled down to the two uniforms being classics in the college football landscape.

Last year, the Oregon Ducks debuted their "Generation O" line of uniforms. The collection served as an ode to the decades of sportswear innovation in partnership with Nike, and a fresh start aesthetically entering a new conference, with father-son design duo Van Horne Brands conceptualizing each look.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) rushes in the second half against the Mic
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The uniforms released under "Generation O" include the "Gang Green" (apple green with yellow detailing), the "Mighty Oregon" (white jersey with yellow pants and green and yellow detailing), the "Heroes" (yellow and black uniform designed by the Lanning family for cancer awareness), the "Fly Era" (all black uniform with silver and green detailing), and the "Warp Speed" (all white with silver detailing).

The Ducks are expected to use the newly release uniforms for a few more seasons, but Oregon's equipment team often has some surprises up their sleeves.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football