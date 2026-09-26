Oregon Ducks’ Uniforms for USC Look Even Better Up Close

LOS ANGELES - The No. 20 Oregon Ducks are already stealing the spotlight for their showdown with the No. 12 USC Trojans. Oregon’s all-white “Stormtrooper” uniforms make a statement, but the details on the chrome helmets and intricate cleats deserve a closer look.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is sold out for the rivalry game, with a perfect sunset backdrop expected on a warm 80 degree fall day. It's a top-20 matchup with Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff implications... and some of the most innovative (Oregon) and traditional (USC) uniforms in college football.

The Ducks helmets are making program history as the first time chrome lids have ever had wing decals instead of painted on. Plus, it's the first time the mallard green color of the wings decals have appeared on a chrome Oregon helmet. The cleats are white with chrome, green and yellow details that include sayings like "Don't mess with a Duck" and Phil and Penny (Knight)'s names.

It is a massive recruiting weekend for Oregon and USC, and Oregon’s striking uniforms offer one more way to make an impression on the prospects watching from the Coliseum.

Oregon Ducks Uniforms vs. USC Trojans

A sneak peek at the Oregon cleats came from Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander's Instagram but here is the first look at Oregon’s complete uniform combination from the field in pre-game warmups.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore during warm ups | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks "stormtroopers" uniforms on wide receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks quarterbacks warming up before USC | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warming up before USC | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks specialists warm up in "Stormtrooper" uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks "Stormtrooper" uniforms against USC Trojans | Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks specialists warm up in "Stormtrooper" uniforms | Bri Amaranthus

A throwback that dates back to 2006, Oregon brought back its all-white “Stormtrooper” look for Saturday’s game at USC, pairing white jerseys and pants with chrome helmets. The Ducks combination is called “Warp speed” and the reveal fittingly featured Los Angeles native, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.

Alexander posted this video on his Instagram story, although not every Ducks player appears to be wearing the cleats during warm ups.

Announcing the Nike Vaporposite Pro “USC”



Stepping onto the field in style this weekend 🏈✌️ pic.twitter.com/xB4lTEw3sZ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 24, 2026

The Trojans added a splash of their own. While USC will be dressed in its traditional cardinal home uniforms vs. Oregon, the team will be donning their new Nike Vaporposite pro "USC" cleats.

Aside from the uniforms, here are 5 important things for fans to know about the Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

1. Oregon’s perfect Big Ten road record is on the line. The Ducks are 9-0 in conference road games since joining the Big Ten. Saturday will also be their first regular-season game at the Coliseum since 2019.

2. Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn't sugarcoat the intensity of the rivalry with USC, saying it is "as intense as it gets."

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lanning revealed that this rivalry game feels charged within his team and shed some light into the Ducks' practices heading into the USC game.

"This is a game that doesn't take anything for our guys to get excited for," Lanning said.

“We got several guys that are from the area getting to go back home. This is a significant game against a really good team, an undefeated team. So that challenge in itself, I think, is going to lend towards really good practices and making sure that we do a good job as coaches to put together a good plan," Lanning continued.

3. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is having his best season yet. Maiava has 1,173 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception through four games. Something to watch, the Trojans have converted 30 of 46 third downs (65%).

4. Oregon will be without receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who led the team in receiving yards before sufferring an injury in pre-game warm ups before the Portland State game. The Ducks depth at receiver is deep but the game vs. USC will be its first real test.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. USC coach Lincoln Riley clearly values fast starts and its been working for the Trojans.

USC has taken control early in all four of their wins this season. They have led at halftime each time and have outscored opponents 106-24 in the first half. Oregon cannot afford to spend another road game chasing the score after its 39-31 loss at unranked Oklahoma State.

"Obviously, starting fast is always a great thing to be able to do," Riley said. "Being able to establish some momentum, players and a team being able to settle into the game, is always a great thing. So you're always obviously trying to, as coaches, trying to prepare them to do that as much as possible."

"Winning that first quarter is definitely a big deal. All parts are important, but if you can establish some momentum, especially when you're at home," Riley continued.

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