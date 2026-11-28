EUGENE - November football has major consequences for the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff... as a football fan, can you ask for much more?

Rivalry weekend has already reshaped the Big Ten race and No. 12 Oregon still controls a big piece of its own fate. The outcome of the Ducks vs. the No. 24 Washington Huskies play a big part in which teams will be in the Big Ten Championship game.

With wins from Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday, the scenarios changed. If the Ducks beat the Huskies, there is no chance of facing Indiana in the conference title game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Updated Path To Big Ten Championship Game

No. 15 USC is beating No. 9 UCLA 28-3 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. A loss would drop the Bruins to 7-2 in Big Ten play. A Bruins loss opens the door to a four-way tie at 7-2 between UCLA, Oregon, No. 13 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana.

So how can the Ducks punch their ticket to Indianapolis with a UCLA loss? Oregon clinches a spot in conference championship game by beating Washington, as long as Indiana beats Purdue. If Indiana wins, Oregon will face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game.

If Purdue upsets Indiana, then Oregon gets left out and UCLA and Iowa will play for the Big Ten crown.

Indiana and Purdue kickoff at 4 p.m. PT, so Ducks fans at Autzen will have to monitor on their phones.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Ten Championship Game is Saturday, Dec. 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. A win in the final (!) Big Ten Championship Game would guarantee Oregon a playoff spot.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

As far as an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff goes, a win over Washington keeps the CFP door open for Oregon, while a loss would likely end the Ducks' at-large hopes.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On The CFP

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of a season for the Ducks. Oregon opened the season ranked No. 2, lost starting quarterback Dante Moore to injury and fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer midway through the season. Now, the Ducks have rattled of four-straight wins and are turning heads as a dangerous opponent in the postseason.

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field with his wife, Sauphia, after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In mid-November, Oregon coach Dan Lanning made his prediction for how other teams might feel, seeing the Ducks make the 12-team CFP field.

"Based on what we show we're capable of and how we're playing right now, I'm sure a lot of teams don't want us in those 12 teams, especially coming down the stretch. And if it's about having the best teams in the end, we've got to see who's playing the best football at the end. And we get an opportunity to go out here Saturday and show that," Lanning said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Oregon has appeared in 33 consecutive CFP rankings releases and Ducks are still alive for a College Football Playoff bid for the third straight season. Lanning's comments on the Big Ten were notable.

“I don't think it's any secret that our conference probably doesn't get the respect it deserves, especially when you see week in and week out what's accomplished in this conference. So the results kind of speak for themselves. I don't get to sit in those meetings," Lanning said.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We haven't necessarily sustained success all season, but ultimately – We're playing really good football. If we can keep that trend running, this conference can keep that trend running, then they should certainly consider teams like ourselves, and certainly these other Big Ten teams that we've played to be in that hunt," Lanning continued.

The next CFP rankings come out Tuesday, Dec. 1, and the 12-team bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday, Dec. 6.

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