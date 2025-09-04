Ducks Digest

How No. 6 Oregon Ducks Could Be Upset By Oklahoma State In Week 2

Tensions are starting to rise between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys ahead of the their week two matchup on Sep 6. OSU coach Mike Gundy has made comments on Oregon's NIL, but could OSU really upset Oregon in Eugene at Autzen Stadium?

Mario Nordi

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a week two matchup against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, but coach Dan Lanning already had to deal with OSU coach Mike Gundy making comments about Name Image and Likeness (NIL) and the environment at Autzen stadium.

Some of Gundy's NIL comments were specifically about quarterback Dante Moore, which has sparked interest from a college football analyst to predict how Oklahoma State could derail Oregon in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks Football Oklahoma State Cowboys Dan LanningMike Gundy Dante Moore Isaiah World Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou NIL
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On3's J.D PicKell believes the best chance for Oklahoma State to pull off an upset is to rattle Moore.

Rattle Dante Moore

Oregon sent a program-record 10 players to the 2025 NFL Draft, including losing their starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. While Moore sat behind and learned from Gabriel, he still has received doubt due to his lack of experience.

Oregon Ducks Football Oklahoma State Cowboys Dan LanningMike Gundy Dante Moore Isaiah World Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou NIL
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"If you give Oklahoma State some life early in this game because Dante Moore threw one pick six, and had a strip sack fumble later in the game in the first half, at that point if I'm Oklahoma State? I'm no longer scared of Oregon."

J.D PicKell, On3

PicKell believes the earlier Oklahoma State can get to Moore and in inside his head and "think" about the plays, the faster they can shut down the Oregon offense.

"Can you force that new quarterback starting for Oregon, to think a little bit? Because if you think, you're not playing, if you're not playing? Mistakes happen." Pickell said.

MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction

MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance

MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?

MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning

How Can Oregon Dominate?

Oregon Ducks Football Oklahoma State Cowboys Dan LanningMike Gundy Dante Moore Isaiah World Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou NIL
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

To keep it simple, Oregon needs to take care of the ball and maintain the same level of execution it showed against Montana State. Most importantly, the Ducks must support Moore and establish the run game early, just like they did in their Week 1 victory.

"That's the big thing for me. Can Oklahoma State put their foot down in somewhat shape or form on the line of scrimmage?" Pickell said.

For Oregon, being beaten in the trenches is extremely unlikely, as the team has reloaded key interior positions—bringing in offensive tackle Isaiah World from Nevada and retaining starting center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu.

Ducks Are Massive Favorites vs. Oklahoma State

Oregon Ducks Football Oklahoma State Cowboys Dan LanningMike Gundy Dante Moore Isaiah World Iapani "Poncho" Lalolou NIL
Oregon running back Jordon Davison dives into the end zone for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the eyes and words of PicKell, Oregon is flat out "too talented" all across the board to even have a thought of losing this game.

Oregon wins the games it's supposed to win - the Ducks have won 31-consecutive games against unranked opponents. The Ducks lead the nation with a 35-game nonconference home winning streak.

Lanning does a great job of keeping his team focused at home. The Ducks are 20-1 under Lanning in Autzen Stadium.

Overall, the outcome of the game will be determined by who can execute their game plan the best both offensively and defensively. But the Ducks have home field advantage and the opportunity to give coach Gundy and Oklahoma State Cowboys a rude awakening on Sept. 6.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football