How No. 6 Oregon Ducks Could Be Upset By Oklahoma State In Week 2
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are gearing up for a week two matchup against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, but coach Dan Lanning already had to deal with OSU coach Mike Gundy making comments about Name Image and Likeness (NIL) and the environment at Autzen stadium.
Some of Gundy's NIL comments were specifically about quarterback Dante Moore, which has sparked interest from a college football analyst to predict how Oklahoma State could derail Oregon in Eugene.
On3's J.D PicKell believes the best chance for Oklahoma State to pull off an upset is to rattle Moore.
Rattle Dante Moore
Oregon sent a program-record 10 players to the 2025 NFL Draft, including losing their starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. While Moore sat behind and learned from Gabriel, he still has received doubt due to his lack of experience.
"If you give Oklahoma State some life early in this game because Dante Moore threw one pick six, and had a strip sack fumble later in the game in the first half, at that point if I'm Oklahoma State? I'm no longer scared of Oregon."- J.D PicKell, On3
PicKell believes the earlier Oklahoma State can get to Moore and in inside his head and "think" about the plays, the faster they can shut down the Oregon offense.
"Can you force that new quarterback starting for Oregon, to think a little bit? Because if you think, you're not playing, if you're not playing? Mistakes happen." Pickell said.
How Can Oregon Dominate?
To keep it simple, Oregon needs to take care of the ball and maintain the same level of execution it showed against Montana State. Most importantly, the Ducks must support Moore and establish the run game early, just like they did in their Week 1 victory.
"That's the big thing for me. Can Oklahoma State put their foot down in somewhat shape or form on the line of scrimmage?" Pickell said.
For Oregon, being beaten in the trenches is extremely unlikely, as the team has reloaded key interior positions—bringing in offensive tackle Isaiah World from Nevada and retaining starting center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu.
Ducks Are Massive Favorites vs. Oklahoma State
In the eyes and words of PicKell, Oregon is flat out "too talented" all across the board to even have a thought of losing this game.
Oregon wins the games it's supposed to win - the Ducks have won 31-consecutive games against unranked opponents. The Ducks lead the nation with a 35-game nonconference home winning streak.
Lanning does a great job of keeping his team focused at home. The Ducks are 20-1 under Lanning in Autzen Stadium.
Overall, the outcome of the game will be determined by who can execute their game plan the best both offensively and defensively. But the Ducks have home field advantage and the opportunity to give coach Gundy and Oklahoma State Cowboys a rude awakening on Sept. 6.