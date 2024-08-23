Oregon Ducks Weakness Becomes Strength? Secondary Stacked Entering 2024
Last season, the Oregon Ducks discovered their weakness in its only two losses of the season. Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze and the rest of Washington's lethal passing attack gashed the Ducks for an average of 320 passing yards across the two meetings.
Oregon's secondary couldn't hold up for a complete game in Seattle or Vegas.
Dan Lanning hit the transfer portal with clear intentions this offseason. In today's age of college football with the transfer portal, coaches can turn a weakness into a strength overnight. Now, Oregon boasts a secondary with a combination of talented transfers and returners that can be one of its strongest units this season.
Jabbar Muhammad headlines the group after a breakout season for the Huskies last season. Oregon fans should know better than anyone that Muhammad can play. Washington leaned on him as its top corner during its entire championship run. 247Sports ranked the senior cornerback as the No. 16 overall player in the transfer portal and third at his position.
Kam Alexander joined the Ducks this offseason as a four-star prospect in the portal. During his last stop at University of Texas-San Antonio, the senior cornerback earned a spot on the All-AAC first-team by racking up 34 total tackles and 15 pass breakups.
Safety Kobe Savage started all 12 games for Kansas State last season, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors. Brandon Johnson completes the quartet of highly-touted transfer defensive backs. Johnson appeared in 12 games at nickel for Duke last season, totaling 56 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Junior cornerback Sione Laulea joins the Ducks from the College of San Mateo and was the concensus No. 2 junior college transfer prospect in the nation.
Oregon also has a very solid group of defensive backs returning. Tysheem Johnson led the secondary with 70 tackles last season after transferring in from Ole Miss. Jahlil Florence returns for his junior season after making nine starts as a sophomore. Dontae Manning and Nikko Reed are both veteran depth pieces at the cornerback position.
Those are just the sure things. One player that could really emerge this season is Rodrick Pleasant. Coming off a spring with Oregon's track and field team, the two-sport athlete is one of the fastest players in college football. Khamari Terrell made the move from cornerback to safety and certainly has the physical tools to see the field.
Other names to keep an eye on this season include Daylen Austin, Solomon Davis, and Aaron Flowers.
Lanning doesn't want to lose games in the air again. He proved as much in the acquisitions his program made this offseason. The 2024-25 Oregon Ducks should be a headache to throw the ball against.
