Bo Nix Serious Contender For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Former Oregon Duck and current Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was officially named the starter on Wednesday. Denver coach Sean Payton announced in his press conference that Nix would be starting Week 1 for the Broncos in Seattle against the Seahawks.
Payton said that Nix “has been outstanding” and also complimented the whole QB room consisting of Jarett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Nix has been impressive this preseason, with a 77 percentage competition percentage, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
He is picking up right where he left off at Oregon. At Oregon last season, Nix set the college record for the highest competition percentage for a QB in a season at 77.45 percentage.
Bo Nix A Dark Horse For Offensive Rookie of the Year
Bo Nix has an offensive coach at the helm. An experienced coach in Sean Payton consistently had his New Orleans Saints teams towards the top of the league in offensive production throughout his 10+ seasons there. Payton won 63 percent of his games for the Saints and on average had his team ranked 6th in the NFL in scoring.
In his first season with Denver last year, Payton was handcuffed with the quarterback situation with Russell Wilson and they were never able to get on the same page. The Broncos released Wilson who is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year, Payton was able to get his guy Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. To make things even better for Nix, Denver drafted his favorite target at Oregon, wide receiver Troy Franklin. Nix and Franklin hooked up for 1,383 yards, 81 receptions, and 14 touchdowns with the Ducks a season ago.
Nix is in one of the best situations to have a great season right out of the gates. The other top quarterback’s drafted in the first round were mostly taken by head coaches that have defensive backgrounds. Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots are all expected to be Week 1 starters, but each is playing under a defensive-minded head coach. This isn’t to say it can’t work, but more is dependent on the offensive coordinator than a team with a proven offensive head coach such as the Broncos.
There is also a flurry of talented rookie wide receivers heading into this season. However, as good as Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, and company might be, quarterbacks are going to be valued higher when it comes to an award such as Offensive Rookie of the Year. It is going to be tough for a non-quarterback to win the award this year with the amount of rookie quarterbacks slated to start in year 1.
Value of Picking Nix for OROY
Nix currently has the 4th best odds at +1000 according to Draft Kings to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Marvin Harrison Jr. Williams is the prohibited favorite and has odds of +135 to win the award. Even with the promise Williams has shown so far, that is just not good value at all.
Next is Daniels at +475. Daniels has shown flashes of brilliance in his limited preseason action. The big questions with Daniels is if he will be able to stay healthy and how he will fare during this big transition for the Washington Commanders with an overhauled coaching staff.
Then there is Marvin Harrison Jr. at +650. Harrison has looked like an NFL wide receiver ever since stepping on the field for Ohio State. He can contribute and put up numbers immediately with the Arizona Cardinals. For a wide receiver like Harrison to win the award, he is likely going to have to put up historic numbers immediately. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua set multiple rookie receiving records last season and still fell short of quarterback CJ Stroud in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.
Then you have Oregon's Nix at +1000. If you are looking for a mature quarterback who can get the ball to his weapons at a high clip, limit turnovers, and has mobility, with good Vegas odds, then Nix is your pick for 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
MORE: OFFICIAL: Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos’ Starting Quarterback, Joining John Elway In History
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup
MORE: Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job
MORE: Chip Kelly’s Ohio State Offense Radically Different Than His Oregon Ducks’ Blur Offense
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Quarterback Signs Deal With Buffalo Bills