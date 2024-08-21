Oregon Ducks' Sione Laulea Prepared for Leap From Junior College to Eugene
The top cornerback in the junior college ranks is ready for the jump to Division I football with the one of the best in the country in the Oregon Ducks.
Sione Laulea played 20 games over two seasons with nationally ranked College of San Mateo in California. He finished with 42 total tackles (6 of which were tackles for losses), eight pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 sack with the Bulldogs. Laulea was named to the All-Bay 6 League first team as a sophomore in 2023. He also helped College of San Mateo to an 11-2 record, a Bay 6 League championship and a runner-up finish in the CCCAA state championship that same season.
At Junipero Serra High School in California, Laulea helped the Padres to a 13-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the CIF Open Division State Football Championship as a senior in 2022.
After the 18th practice of Oregon's fall camp, Laulea spoke with the media about the adjustment to the different competition levels of football he's endured so far.
"I feel like the biggest transition was the playbook. The scheme is definitely a lot bigger than my junior college was but the culture and all that stuff around the team is pretty much the same. I would for sure say the level of competition is higher with our receiver group being so talented but it's been great. Day in, day out... We progress."- Sione Laulea
Oregon Ducks' safety coach Chris Hampton has specifically been working with him about new techniques. It seems to a major difference in that department between junior college and Division I according to Laulea.
I would for sure say the the specifics to detail. I feel like each player has their own different traits in which they can play corner or they can play safety. They do a good job of factoring out those players and figuring out which tools is tailored to each player, what they should use."- Sione Laulea
Laulea is definitely getting tested on the outside by the Oregon receiving core of Tez Johnson, Evan Stewart and Traeshon Holden on a daily basis. Not many corners across the nation can say that.
"Specifically for me, I feel like what's harder to match up against is when it's a much shorter and twitchy receiver. Just because they're a smaller frame, they're quicker at the line of scrimmage."- Sione Laulea
Even with all his accomplishments over his high school and junior college years, Laulea will still need to prove he belongs with this talented Oregon secondary. It will be interesting to see how he handles the transition.
