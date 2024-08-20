Why the Purdue Boilermakers are the Scariest Oregon Ducks Opponent this Fall
What game is scariest for the Oregon Ducks this season?
There are plenty of contenders. Ohio State in Eugene on Oct. 12 has game of the year potential. Road trips to Ann Arbor and Madison in November could prove troublesome. Even teams that have been tough at their place (UCLA) or recently (Washington) are in the mix.
For my money? Purdue is the scariest game on the schedule.
Nobody would fault Oregon coach Dan Lanning for a loss at home to preseason No. 2 Ohio State. That game will carry as much hype as anything this season. Both teams could propel themselves into the frontrunner spot for the Big Ten as well as a high ranking from the College Football Playoff Committee.
But emotions will swing heavily after that contest. Win or lose, there will be plenty put into that game and poured out onto the field inside Autzen Stadium. Just six days later, a trip to West Lafayette, and national Friday night audience, looms.
Those trips to Wisconsin and Michigan are tough environments with grace paid to those who leave with a loss. Would those be upsets? Absolutely. But dropping a game in Camp Randall, with one of the rowdiest crowds in sports, or in "The Big House", with more than 100,000 strong, is something that happens to the best teams.
Losing at Ross-Ade as a (likely) top five team? Unforgivable, but not impossible.
The Boilermakers have proven themselves tough for those overlooking the gold and black. Since 2021, unranked Purdue has beaten four ranked opponents, including two in the top three.
Back in 2021, Purdue went on the road and topped No. 2 Iowa 24-7. Three weeks later, and back to being unranked, the Boilermakers upended No. 3 Michigan at home.
Going back to 2018, the Boilermakers beat No. 23 Boston College, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 19 Iowa, all at Ross-Ade Stadium.
This is not a team to be overlooked, especially for a program fighting its way through a new conference, and looking for both acceptance among the old guard as well as a place in the College Football Playoff.
Purdue was picked in the unofficial preseason poll by league media to finish dead last in the Big Ten Conference. Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine disagrees with that prognostication.
While Oregon has expectations sky-high and will be building up for the biggest game of the regular season, Purdue is looking to get bowl eligible with a tough schedule that includes, besides the Ducks, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Notre Dame, and Penn State. But the week before Oregon arrives, the Boilermakers take on Illinois, a team they beat 44-19 last season.
The Ducks will have their marquee matchups this season. The pendulum will swing with every emotional twist and turn. What Oregon doesn't need is the definition of a trap game. The Ducks will need to not only get through the schedule, including Ohio State, but also lock in for trips to face dangerous teams with nothing to lose.
