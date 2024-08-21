Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
On Aug. 20, Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn raved to reporters about the presence that quarterback Marcus Mariota has brought to his team. Quinn and the Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy, a situation that Mariota once found himself in.
Washington announced Monday that the rookie Daniels will be the starting quarterback this season.
The No. 2 pick in 2015, Marcus has built a nine-year career in the league at quarterback. His experiences as both starter and backup in the regular season and the playoffs have proven valuable in his new role as the veteran backup.
“In a perfect scenario,” said Quinn, “a young quarterback would have a leader to also learn from, but perfect rarely happens. But we do have that in Marcus Mariota. Him sharing nine years of gold with Jayden, I think, has been something that’s really cool for us to see. Rookie quarterbacks usually don’t get that, and we do.”
Mariota might not have met the expectations that most fans had after watching his career at Oregon, but Ducks fans are not surprised to see Marcus excel as a leader. After a compelling two-year campaign at LSU, the hope surrounding Daniels mirrors the expectations for Mariota.
While Quinn credits Mariota for the mentorship shown towards Jayden Daniels, he notes that the impact can be felt across the entire team:
“When QB rooms are special, that energy can be felt throughout the entire team,” said Quinn.
Current Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has worn Mariota’s number eight throughout his own career. Gabriel, the Hawaii native, received Mariota’s blessing to wear the number for the Ducks in the 2024 season.
Speaking to the impact that Mariota has had on him as a player and a person, Gabriel said, “Just growing up, he was a guy I looked up to and still do. But also a guy who represented himself the right way. Us both being from Hawaii and then now me being at Oregon, it’s something that you can’t write up. Wearing that number eight is something that’s a privilege, an honor, and I won’t disappoint him at all.”
After five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the team that drafted him in 2015, Mariota journeyed across the league. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup to quarterback Derek Carr in 2020. Two years later, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the expectations that he would start for the team.
In his last role as the starter, Mariota played 13 games in 2022 and threw for 2,219 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Falcons. Since then, he spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Commanders.
MORE: Bill Belichick: Rookie Bo Nix And Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton Look Like Perfect Fit
MORE: Coach Jim Harbaugh's Funny Reaction to Justin Herbert's Return To LA Chargers Practice
MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job
MORE: Oregon Coach Will Stein Names 'Dangerous' Ducks Playmakers, Evaluates Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup
MORE: Chip Kelly’s Ohio State Offense Radically Different Than His Oregon Ducks’ Blur Offense