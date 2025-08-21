Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Will Stein Names Position With Most Depth
The Oregon Ducks spent the offseason filling in the needed pieces, and what may be the position with the most depth is the running back room. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke extensively to the media about the depth of the position.
After losing running back Jordan James to the NFL, Oregon has some big shoes to fill, but the Ducks are not worried. Between returning players and one of the biggest transfer portal additions, Makhi Hughes, the Ducks are setting up a stellar run game.
Noah Whittington Stepping Up As A Leader
Oregon running back Noah Whittington is returning to the team this fall. He joined Oregon in 2022 but suffered a torn ACL in 2023. He played in all 14 games for Oregon in 2024, and Stein is liking what he sees from Whittington heading into the 2025 season.
“Really deep, really deep. Noah (Whittington), I mean, what a great person, great leader. New father, does everything. He's like a Gary (Bryant), does everything right, has great talent, has been here. Is a program guy, but an elite player, and I think he's had a great time here working with Jordan James and working with Bucky (Irving),” Stein said. “Now he's really the leader of that room, which is great for him.”
Whittington rushed for 540 yards and six touchdowns last season, his first year back from his ACL tear. He also had 169 receiving yards and one touchdown. One of the ways Oregon utilized Whittington last season was for kick returns, where he had eight attempts for 232 total yards.
The other returning running backs include Jay Harris, Jayden Limar, and Da’Jaun Riggs. Stein added that those three players are also having a strong camp.
Stein Highlights Hughes' Development
Hughes transferred to Oregon from the Tulane Green Wave. The running back had back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and is coming in as a big-time player. Already having two strong seasons under his belt with Tulane, Stein emphasized the growth he is already seeing from Hughes.
“Makhi (has) done really well. I'd say this fall, compared to where it was in the spring, just learning the system. Anytime it's you're new somewhere, it just, it takes a little bit time. I told another, I said they were running duo. Run a counter. Run outside zone. You've been doing this for a long time. Just know what the call is and go run it,” Stein added.
Hughes is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also utilized in the passing game with 176 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Even with learning a new offense, Hughes could be a big player for Oregon’s offense.
Incoming Freshman Add Valuable Depth
In addition to the veterans in the running back room, Oregon has two strong freshmen coming into the program. Not only do they add to the depth this season, but running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples is building up the run game of the future.
Both freshman running backs, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill, are coming in as four-star recruits. While both are freshmen, they are coming in with excitement, and Stein has praised how they are developing.
“Then you got two young players that are just, man, I'm starting to call them thunder and lightning, and like Jordon Davison and Dierre are going to be special players here for a long time, really excited about them and their development and that whole room,” Stein said.
Importance Of Running Back Depth
Oregon, having immense depth in the running back room, is setting the team up for success in 2025. One of the most important values of having talented depth is that injuries happen every day in football. Having multiple players who can step in if something happens could ensure the team does not fall behind if someone does face an injury.
The Ducks are also entering the season with uncertainty at the quarterback position. A strong run games open up the offense overall, but this season it can help take the pressure off whichever quarterback is starting. This will give time for the passing game to adjust while Oregon's offense still plays at a high level.
“Coach Samples does a phenomenal job of distribution of carries, especially in practice, which is always hard. And those guys have responded, and they were great unit, really great unit, and excited about what they're gonna bring to us this year,” Stein said.