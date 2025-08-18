Oregon Ducks 4-Star Quarterback Target Recruit Reveals Fall Visit Plans
The Oregon Ducks have been doing well with recruiting the class of 2027, with several visits set to take place in the fall. Four-star quarterback recruit Trent Seaborn is a big target for several schools, including Oregon.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Seaborn is the No. 17 quarterback, the No. 6 player from Alabama, and the No. 199 recruit in the nation. The 2027 quarterback is being targeted by several top schools and plans to visit many programs in the fall.
Will Seaborn Visit Oregon?
Throughout his recruitment, Seaborn has visited several schools, including the Oregon Ducks in May. Throughout the summer, the Oregon Ducks have been one of the top schools targeting the four-star quarterback. With the effort that Oregon is showing, it is one of the programs that Seaborn is planning to visit in the fall, though there is no official date.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have built a strong offense together, which stands out to recruits such as Seaborn.
“I’ve visited once, and Coach Lanning is doing a great job. They’ve improved every year under him, and they’re getting some of the best players in the country,” Seaborn told On3. "Coach Stein is one of the best play callers out there, and Oregon has produced some good quarterbacks.”
The other programs Seaborn is interested in and could visit in the fall are the South Carolina Gamecocks, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oregon’s Quarterback Success
The Oregon Ducks have done well developing quarterbacks under Lanning. In the last two NFL Drafts, the Ducks have been represented by the quarterbacks selected, including 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Competition Heating Up?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Sean Payton Responds To Bo Nix Bold Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Arizona State Pushing For Elite Offensive Line Recruit
MORE: Kevin Stefanski's Honest Thoughts on Browns Quarterback Room Prior to Roster Cuts
The Ducks are entering a season of uncertainty at the quarterback position, but are still projected to have a strong season. With Stein calling plays, no matter the quarterback under center, Oregon can move down the field at a high level.
From the class of 2026, the Ducks recruited four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver. This was a big pickup after missing out on other targets and losing recruit Jonas Williams, who flipped to the USC Trojans. With Beaver joining the Ducks in 2026, if Seaborn were to commit to Oregon, he would not have to be thrown into the fire.
Seaborn’s Timeline For Commitment
“The biggest things are coaching stability, relationships, being comfortable with the offensive scheme, and player development. I want a great culture, too, one where the staff develops me as a person outside of football. The locker room is important - I want all the guys working toward the same goal,” Seaborn told On3.
Wanting to go to a good culture and a program with stability makes the Oregon Ducks a strong landing spot for Seaborn. The Ducks are coming off an undefeated regular season, entering the College Football Playoff as the No. 1-ranked team. Oregon is once again looking to make the playoff and go on a deeper run.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027
Including Seaborn, the Ducks have offered 11 quarterbacks. The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the class of 2027 so far: four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star edge Cameron Pritchett.
The Ducks' recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the nation, and the program is targeting some of the nation's top players. Oregon has done well with recruiting in recent years, including having a successful summer rising in the 2026 rankings.
Seaborn does not have a commitment date, but the next step will be to get the four-star quarterback in Eugene this fall for a visit.