Oregon Fans Won't Believe Where Kirk Herbstreit Ranks Ducks After Penn State Win

After a nail-biting 30-24 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a White Out at Beaver Stadium, the Oregon Ducks are getting praise from across the college football landscape. That includes football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who had the Ducks unranked the week before.

Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Kirk Herbstreit speaks on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are riding into the bye week on a high after beating the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in a close victory on the road in a hostile White Out environment, and media members are praising the flocks' efforts on the field.

That includes ESPN College GameDay co-host and football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who added the Ducks to his top five list during his "Nonstop" podcast with fellow ESPN analyst Joey Galloway on Monday.

Interesting to note; Herbstreit did not have the Ducks in his top five the week prior but admitted Monday he "responds to the results" on the field to make his nominations.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27,
Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kirk Herbstreit's Top Five College Football Teams of Week 5

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Oregon Ducks
3. Ole Miss
4. Miami
5. Texas A&M

Why These Picks Make Sense, But Were The Ducks Slighted?

Herbstreit's picks aren't necessarily shocking for football fans, as Ohio State came off a beatdown win against the Washington Huskies, Oregon's Penn State victory, Ole Miss upsetting the LSU Tigers, Miami stepping into a bye week with a win against their in-state rival Florida (not to mention their season opening win against Notre Dame still lingering), and Texas A&M's close win against Auburn at home.

However, there might be a fan or two wondering why Herbstreit didn't place the Ducks above the Buckeyes, as the Ducks' challenge against the Nittany Lions seemed grander compared to a road matchup at Husky Stadium. Herbstreit also did not have the Buckeyes ranked the week prior just like the Ducks.

Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep
Kirk Herbstreit is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbstreit Explains Ohio State at No. 1

"I have more respect, maybe than the average fan, for a trip to Seattle," Herbstreit said about his No. 1 Ohio State choice. "I knew that was a tricky game for them. I thought that - Right now with Julian Sayin, I think they're leaning on their defense and let's play high percentage pass game. Let's not lose it with a young quarterback who's gaining confidence each week. I wondered if that style would be enough on the road and clearly it was."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beav
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why The Ducks Are Herbstreit's No. 2

The GameDay co-host did admit that Oregon's placement felt more like an equivalence to the Buckeyes in his eyes.

"I've got Oregon there. It's like 1A and 1B," Herbstreit said.

Galloway admitted that in his top five, Oregon sits at No. 3.

"Oregon was not in my top five," Galloway said. "As I mentioned, I just needed to see them. Now I see it."

"The White Out always tough to overcome for anybody. Dan Lanning, man, just a guy that knows how to get his team fired up and ready to play in a tough environment. This game was kind of a slow game, but it was almost like a boxing match where guys are feeling each other out. And then finally, we started to get some action in the fourth quarter," Herbstreit said earlier in the program.

Herbstreit also lauded some praise at quarterback Dante Moore, calling his temperament during a historically packed White Out a "flatliner" of controlling his mood.

An Oregon cheerleader waves a Duck flag after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27,
An Oregon cheerleader waves a Duck flag after a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Continuing with the 2025 Campaign

Don't be shocked when the Ducks aren't playing this week, as the program recovers from the Penn State win over a bye week. The Ducks return to Autzen Stadium on Saturday Oct. 11 to take on the No. 8 Indiana Hooziers.

