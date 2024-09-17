Kirk Herbstreit Buying Stock In One Oregon Duck Football Player
On social media and around the sports commentary world, many are still riding the high of Oregon Football’s beatdown of Oregon State in Reser Stadium. From a much improved offensive line rotation, to Bryce Boettcher stacking up tackles, to over ten targets on the offense getting a chance to work on the field; there’s a lot to be excited about.
Today, you can add college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit to the list of people praising the Ducks. In his latest post to “X”, Herbstreit listed his top performing players of week three.
At number two on that list: Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel had an impressive game against the Beavers this past weekend. Gabriel’s first incompletion came in the third quarter after he had a spotless passing record in the first half. Gabriel ended the game with an 83% accuracy for passing, with 20-24 and 291 yards.
Many are hitting on Gabriel’s running game specifically as the reason he stands out. During the first quarter, Gabriel sank a 54-yard quarterback keeper touchdown as Oregon’s second touchdown of the game. Gabriel ended the game with 64 rushing yards. Several people online were quick to point out Gabriel’s likeness to his idol, Marcus Mariota, because of Gabriel’s ability to utilize his legs.
"I think when guys are covered downfield, that's the threat of a guy like Dillon Gabriel and able to be, you know, not kind of forces things, but take what they give you. When they did, he was able to utilize his legs and take advantage of it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in his post game press conference.
After their 49-14 win against Oregon State, Gabriel’s Heisman Trophy odds went from +1200 to +900, making him tied for fourth in the Heisman race.
“I think the biggest piece of that is being able to see guys who put in equal amount of time and work be able to go out on the field,” said Gabriel post game. “I think that's huge in it of itself, but also I think winning in general, there's no better feeling. Finding a way to go plus one is something that you want to do. Of course you want to go dominate and do it a certain way, but I think adversity early and finding ways to win together as a team that is building itself up, I think that's important too.”
Other names listed on Herbstreits’ “best of the week” include Jalen Milroe from Alabama at number one, R Mason Thomas of Oklahoma at number three, RJ Harvey of UCF at four, Marcel Reed of Texas A&M at five, Bradyn Swinson of LSU at six, and Avery Johnson of Kansas State rounding out the list at number seven.
Herbstreit also posted a list for the best coaches of the week and the best teams of the week. Oregon did not make either of those lists. However, Big Ten Conference member Indiana made the best coaches list with defensive coordinator Bryant Haines.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
MORE: Oregon Ducks Stay Within Top 10 In Latest AP Poll Update
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Throws 2 Interceptions in Week 2 Loss
MORE: Updated Big Ten Odds: Oregon Ducks After 49-14 Win Over Oregon State
MORE: L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Strange Comments On QB Justin Herbert's Genes
MORE: Why Did Oregon Ducks’ Jeffery Bassa Play Limited Minutes Against Oregon State?