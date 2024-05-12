Oregon Football Powerhouse: 'Buying Stock' In Coach Dan Lanning
EUGENE - It is no secret to Oregon football fans that Ducks coach Dan Lanning is working overtime to build a National Championship contending program in Eugene. Currently, Oregon has one of the best odds in college football to win the National Championship.
Thriving within the ever-changing college football landscape, Lanning is seemingly everywhere at once.
"You can sleep when you die," joked Lanning after the Oregon football spring game.
Friday, Joel Klatt, a leading college football analyst for Fox Sports praised Lanning for how he has helped grow Oregon's program on his podcast.
“Lanning is building a powerhouse,” said Klatt. “If I had to buy stock in one coach in America it would be Dan Lanning.”
Duck fans got a taste of what the 2024 team would look like at this year’s spring game which took place Saturday, April 27th.
“I think the DNA traits for us aren’t going to change," coach Lanning said following the spring game. "It still has to be about connection, growth, toughness, and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different but it’s about growing up together."
Lanning brings a distinct approach to building team toughness compared to his predecessors. Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly built his career on the offensive side of the ball. Former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, a former offensive line coach at Alabama, leaned on that experience as Oregon's head coach and co-offensive coordinator to build the trenches. Similarly, Kelly's background is in coaching offensive positions, and he currently holds the offensive coordinator position for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
What makes Lanning unique to Oregon's football program is the emphasis he puts on defense. Prior to Oregon, coach Lanning was the defensive coordinator at Georgia where he directed the top defense in the nation. Lanning’s defensive experience has brought a different perspective to the program, and so far, this unique perspective has worked. Lanning has compiled a strong record of 22-5 in his first seasons including two bowl game wins. (Holiday Bowl in 2022 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2023)
“He’s young. He’s going to win. He clearly likes where he's at because he’s had opportunities to go to some of the biggest places in the country. I.E., Alabama and he didn't,” said Klatt.
Lanning and his Ducks are gearing up for their first season in the Big Ten conference. The Ducks have strengthened their roster with the No. 2 transfer class in the nation. This influx of talent, combined with coach Lanning's defensive philosophy improves Oregon's chances to not only excel in their new conference but also on a national level.