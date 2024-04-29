Oregon Football's Bo Nix, Troy Franklin Earn Surprisingly Low Denver Broncos Draft Grade
The 2024 NFL draft is in the books, and to no surprise, everyone under the sun is out in force rating each team’s picks.
The Denver Broncos earned a C+ in a surprisingly low grade from Sports Illustrated. Much of the reasoning is specific to the No. 12 overall pick, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Let’s see if this grade makes sense.
Many are already comparing the 2024 draft, which included six quarterbacks in the first round, to the quarterback class of 1983, because six quarterbacks were also taken in the first round. As such, players like Nix are drawing considerable attention before the first pass is thrown in the 2024 season. While each is entitled to their own opinion, the two that matters to the Broncos and Nix is that of coach Sean Payton and general manager, George Paton.
Following the pick, coach Payton addressed the media and talked about the impression Nix made with his pro day workout and his “super intelligence”. In a pre-draft visit, the Broncos gave Nix three packets of offensive plays the night prior to his private workout. Nix then wowed the team with his classroom work and play on the field. Based on this, the Broncos reportedly ranked Nix as the third best quarterback in the draft.
Most NFL grades came in closer to a B for the Nix selection.
Of course, Nix was not the only pick by the Broncos. On day three, Denver traded up and used the 102nd pick to take Troy Franklin, Oregon wide receiver and former teammate of Nix. That Franklin was available this late in the draft was surprising as he was considered a top-50 pick. Denver needed an explosive playmaker and believe Franklin could fill that spot. The bonus is that his familiarity with Nix can help ease the transition to the NFL. Despite his fall in the draft, many still give the Broncos an “A” for the Franklin pick.
Time will certainly tell whether Denver’s 2024 draft was a boom or a bust. The future of coach Payton and general manager Paton may well rest on the success of these picks.