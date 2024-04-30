Oregon Football's Bucky Irving: 'Chip On Shoulder' for NFL Draft Slide to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a dynamic new component to their offense by selecting Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving with the 125th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
When evaluating the top winners from the NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus identified Irving as having one of the top landing spots. A significant element was the outlook of potentially having the second-best odds of earning a starting job in his rookie class.
Mike Biehl, the Buccaneers' Director of Player Personnel, explained the strategy behind the selection.
"I think that was kind of what we were looking for at some point in this draft, to just add to that group and create competition," Biehl said. "I think Bucky does that."
Despite expectations that Irving might be chosen earlier, the Buccaneers were delighted when he was still available on the third day of the draft.
"We thought he might go a little bit earlier," Biehl mentioned. "He's a guy we brought in on a 'Top 30' visit and spent some time with him. We thought maybe he would be a second-day pick, but he falls to the third day."
Irving's reaction to being drafted later than anticipated resonated well with the Buccaneers' management.
"I think even talking to him, when Jason called him, he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, thinking he should have gone earlier," Biehl elaborated. "We kind of like that. He's just another right kind of character guy that we've been targeting. He fits that mold."
At 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, Irving may not be the biggest back, but his agility and strength are notable.
"He's a little undersized but has really good feet and is quick and explosive," Biehl said. "I would describe him as a slippery runner. And when I say 'undersized' I mean he's more short than slight. He's still got some bulk to him, so he can run with a little power. He's good in the passing game. He's just kind of an all-around good back."
Irving showcased remarkable talent at Oregon, amassing 1,180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns during his standout season while also leading all FBS backs with 56 receptions. Biehl is positive about Irving's ability to enhance the Buccaneers' offense, mainly through his skills in the passing game.
"I think a lot of these college guys that come out, the route-running is what they have to improve, but when you see the traits – the quickness and the burst to separate – you know you can coach them up, and they get a lot better at that in our league," Biehl said.
Irving joins a Buccaneers backfield that includes White, veterans Chase Edmonds and Patrick Laird, and 2023 rookie Sean Tucker. His selection is seen as a critical step toward improving a rushing attack that struggled last season, ranking last in the league in yards per game despite White's strong individual performance.
With Irving’s addition and the first-round pick of center Graham Barton from Duke, the Buccaneers are clearly focused on enhancing their offensive line and running game to make a stronger impact in the upcoming NFL seasons.