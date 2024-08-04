Oregon Football Co-DC and DB Coach Chris Hampton Likes His "Veteran Group"
EUGENE-The Oregon Ducks football team has officially wrapped up week one of fall camp. Post-practice co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton discussed the production he has seen from the defensive back rooms as well as how he manages the amount of talent Oregon Has at the defensive back position.
Hampton highlighted the importance of building relationships with recruits \and showcasing the program's facilities and success to attract top talent, particularly from outside the West Coast region. He also provided insights into the progress and potential of several new and returning players, including transfers, freshmen, and veteran defensive backs. Hampton expressed confidence in the team's ability to continue improving and compete at a high level this year.
Notable quotes from Coach Hampton following day four of fall camp:
Coach Hampton on recruiting:
"The more times that a guy comes on campus, the better. I think our staff does an incredible job of recruiting when we got good guys are here on campus."
Coach Hamton on Peyton Woodyard (Alabama Transfer):
"Peyton was the guy that we recruited in high school. Went to Alabama instead of coming here. And then when he decided he wanted to get into a portal, we had a great relationship with them already."
"He's really good, but it's like over guy. It's been it's been great watch some dollars left over him in tears. Throughout the first four practices we've had."
Coach Hampton on the team's key themes and focus areas:
"We just go back to our DNA traits and we'll talk about connection connected teams a dangerous teams drove once you guys get better each and every day. Toughness, you know, obviously practice is tough with practice or in the heat."
Coach Hampton on Aaron Flowers:
"He's more comfortable right now than what it was at the beginning of spring. I asked him today. So you know, I hadn't been nervous system. So that's good."
Coach Hampton on the critical role of the safety position:
"The thing is, is can you grasp the concepts because the first job of a safe is to get the defense alive. And that's what they have to do is get the defense lined up."
"He came to a lot of meetings in the spring and he wasn't with Trey. So he did a lot of the mental training. Just not the physical training with us. But he's he's picked right up where you left off last season."
Coach Hampton on returning players:
"We've got a veteran group of guys that just translate terminology. Football's football. You may call it tomato, we call it orange, so they just translate in terminology."