Oregon Ducks' Jabbar Muhammad Earns Nation's Best Defensive Back Watch List
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks defense has a chance to be special in 2024. Projected to be one of the best in college football and the Big Ten conference, Oregon's defense has some new playmakers ready to contribute immediately.
Transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad was named to the watch list for the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s best defensive back. Muhammad and inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa were also named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in the country.
According to Bassa, Muhammad is a defensive transfer who has made the quickest impact on the team.
"Jabbar Muhammad is a name that pops up in my mind,” Bassa told Oregon Ducks SI's Bri Amaranthus. "Coming in from Washington, excellent program. He came in with the right mindset, like, everything I did last year is out the window.”
“Let me come prove to this new team, these new guys, that I’m gonna be going up against every day. Let me show them that I’m the best in the nation. That's what he did in the spring.”
Muhammad is a ballhawk who helped the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game with an impressive 20 defended passes, 46 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks. His coverage grade from PFF was 77.7, which is higher than any Duck from last season.
“I think this team is very talented physically,” said Muhammad. “You got, you know, freshman who are humongous, you have sophomores who are humongous, so this is a very physical team. We practice like it too, so it matches up pretty well.”
“Well, I think even pre-Big Ten, this team was pretty physical,” Muhammad noted. “But, just for me being here and me going through spring workouts and me going through training and also spring football (was helpful). The practices show like it’s crazy physical. Like it’s hitting and thudding no matter what, it’s contact. So, I think the team’s going to be well adjusted to go into the Big Ten.”
On Wednesday, Muhammad and the Ducks will hold their first fall camp practice. In exactly one month, the Ducks kick off their inaugural season as members of the Big Ten Conference against Idaho on Aug. 31 in Autzen Stadium.