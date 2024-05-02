Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Is Better Than This
Today, Wrighster's show is, 'Colorado’s Deion Sanders IS BETTER THAN THIS'
From Wrightster:
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders joined his son, Shedeur Sanders, and several other members of his team, in an online battle with The Athletic, members of Austin Peay's football team, and many others this week.
The battle started over an article written by Max Olsen of The Athletic. It chronicled the journey and experience of the 53 players that entered the transfer portal after Deion Sanders took the job at Colorado. I had a message for the University of Colorado Head Coach.
Deion Sanders promoted his method of clearing out Colorado's 2022 roster by making it publicly consumable content, so Colorado fans shouldn't be surprised that there's interest in what happened to the players that Coach Prime moved on from.
The Sanders family might be frustrated with the article from Max Olson at the Athletic, as well as the quote from Austin Peay defensive back Xavier Smith, “We sat on the sofa, and (Deion Sanders) is talking to us, but he’s not even looking at us. I’m looking (Defensive Coordinator Charles) Kelly dead in his eyes. (Sanders) said he felt like I should hit the portal. He didn’t want me to waste a year thinking I could earn a spot. I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me.”
I point out that it's no excuse to resort to middle-school level bickering in front of the entire college football-consuming world. Deion Sanders is the leader of young men and has to be better than this.
