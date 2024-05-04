Oregon Football Top Recruit Nasir Wyatt Warns Big Ten Quarterbacks
The Oregon Ducks football team and Dan Lanning snagged a top recruit in the 2025 class on Friday. Consensus four-start linebacker Nasir Wyatt committed to the Oregon Ducks and sent a strong warning to Big Ten quarterbacks after his announcement.
"Big 10 quarterbacks do y'all homework before I get to Eugene," Wyatt told On3 after committing to Oregon.
Looks like Wyatt is already bringing the competitive juice to the Oregon football team.
Wyatt is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. His speed and disruptive pass rush make him an ideal linebacker in Lanning's Oregon defense.
He chose Oregon over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Auburn and Baylor and others.
A major boost for the Ducks defense, Wyatt credited Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and coach Lanning as a major reason to commit to the Ducks. Lanning was defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2019-2021, leading a historically great defense to an undefeated regular season and the 2021 National Championship.
“Tosh [Lupoi], he already has a plan put in store for me that allows me to do everything I do best,” Wyatt told ESPN. "[Lanning] being the defensive coordinator at Georgia, he had Travon Walker and all those guys from that defense that went in the first round. Having him at Oregon as the head coach, it's having two defensive-minded coaches to better my edge skills."
"I couldn't pass up on the opportunity."
Wyatt is ESPN's No. 38 recruit in the 2025 class and No. 2 player from California.
Wyatt and his family are already representing Oregon in a photo he posted on X yesterday.
Oregon Football joins the Big Ten Conference this season, which is expanding to include 18 total schools in 2024. The Ducks have the second-best odds to win the Big Ten Title, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes.
New conference, new quarterback.... But Oregon coach Dan Lanning enters his third season as head coach with a winning culture already established.