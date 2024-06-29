Oregon Football Recruiting: 4-Star Linebacker Target Sets Decision Date
An already busy weekend will stay that way for Dan Lanning and his staff.
Oregon Football will be watching for a number of recruits making their commitment decisions. Among them is four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail.
Mikhail visited Eugene in June. He also visited USC (June 7) and Texas A&M (June 21). Those are the three schools he will decide between on June 30.
247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins says the 2025 prospect is "physical" and "one of the bigger hitters in the region."
"He’s a sideline to sideline type ‘backer who probably projects best as an inside guy at the college level but shows the versatility to play outside, cover and even rush off the edge," Biggins said. "He’s a highly intelligent player as well, a natural leader and someone who looks like a future captain wherever he ends up. He has the talent to play for any Power 4 program in the country and definitely has an NFL ceiling to him."
Mikhail plays for Bonita in La Verne, California. According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-3, 227-pound prospect is the 69th rated player in the country and the No. 8 linebacker.
Lanning and company had a busy Friday with a pair of commits within minutes of each other. Five-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star defensive lineman Josiah Sharma, both in class of 2025, are set to be Ducks.
