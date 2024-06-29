Oregon Football Target 5-Star Linkon Cure Sets Commitment Date
The five-star tight end Linkon Cure has set a date for his commitment.
Cure attended Goodland High school in Goodland, Kansas which is a small town of 4,500 people. He was a multi-sport athlete while playing football and basketball as well as running track. He finished his junior season of football with 42 catches for 946 yard and 14 touchdowns. Cure was a Kansas 3A All-State selection. In his sophomore season, he only appeared in four games while dealing with a hamstring injury.
"It definitely means a lot to me to do those other two sports... I can definitely tell who's one-sport athletes and who's multiple-sport athletes. They just move differently. It helps a lot."- Cure via On3
Cure will be deciding between Oregon, Texas A&M, Kansas and Kansas State. All signs point to him deciding between the two programs in his hometown state of Kansas. He visited Oregon's campus officially back on June 14.
Cure's college decision will come on Monday, July 1.
"His versatility is very exciting not only for us, but for future potential teams. I think it just allows him to be able to be utilized not only earlier than maybe some others, but I think more often as well."- Goodland coach Jordan Moshier via On3
Oregon has the 19th ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to 247sports. The Ducks don't have any tight ends committed in that class but do have an incoming Class of 2024 recruit playing that position, A.J. Pugliano, who is a three-star from North Medford in Oregon.
