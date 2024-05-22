Oregon Football Schedule: Two Big Ten Games Changed to Friday Night
EUEGNE- There has been a change to Oregon football's 2024 schedule with two games moving to Friday night.
The schedule originally featured Oregon hosting Michigan State on Saturday, October 5th and a road game at Purdue on October 19th. Both have been changed to the prior Friday.
Oregon's competition against these two Big Ten opponents will now be at 6 p.m. PT on October 4th (Michigan State at Oregon) and 5 p.m. PT on October 18th (Oregon at Purdue). Both games are set to air on FOX.
The Ducks' game against the Spartans will be their Big Ten home opener. Oregon will make its Big Ten debut on September 28th against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
"Every coach, player wants to play in big games."- Dan Lanning
The 2024 season begins for the Ducks with back-to-back home games against Idaho (August 31st) and Boise State (September 7th) before the team closes out nonconference play in Corvallis against in-state rivals Oregon State.
"As crazy as College football has been in the last three years, there's certainly some clarity for us, to Oregon, with the conference that we're joining and where that positions us for the future," Lanning told On3.
With the team's debut in the Big Ten Conference, new opponents, and new game-day environments, the future looks bright. Oregon is not just a participant but a strong contender. The Ducks are a favorite to win the Big Ten Conference Title.