Oregon Football's Penei Sewell Reacts To NFL-Record Contract: 'A Dream Is Possible'
Former Oregon football star offensive lineman Penei Sewell is crushing it with the Detroit Lions, becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL and anchoring one of the best offensive lines in the league. The Detroit team captain has allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons in the NFL.
Sewell’s reaction to the massive contract and commitment from Detroit centered around the impact he hopes to make on his two children, his 15-month-old son Malakai and a newborn daughter Mila.
"Just to be able to share that with Malakai and my baby girl... Showing them a dream,” Sewell said. “It doesn’t have to be this one right here, just showing them that a dream is possible and you are literally capable of doing anything you set your mind to, and I hope I’m an example of that. I try to do that every day.”
Sewell’s new four-year, $112 million extension includes $85 million guaranteed. It also has a fifth year extension, which would make Sewell a Lion through the 2029 NFL season.
Right tackle Sewell and the Lions won the NFC North Division Title in 2023 and are the favorites to again earn the division crown.
"We need it all," Sewell said.” I had a conversation with (Amon Ra St. Brown) after we found out that we were getting the contracts… That's our goal, is to host that trophy at the end of the day and to just do that. Just to win, bro. There's nothing else to it. All those individual accolades don't mean nothing. I want the big boy and I want it now."
Detroit drafted Sewell No. 7-overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Duck is the highest-drafted offensive lineman in Oregon football history, and the second-highest offensive lineman ever taken by the Lions.
Sewell's legacy at Oregon is long and extensive. The unanimous First-Team All-American was also the first Polynesian and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. Maybe most impressive... Sewell allowed just one sack over 1,376 snaps in his two seasons as an Oregon Duck.
His desire to motivate and inspire dreams has not been lost on former Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. “JPJ” posted his congratulations on social media when Sewell inked the contract.