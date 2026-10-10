Oregon Football’s Record-Breaking Indoor Facility Is Already Turning Heads

EUGENE - Oregon football fans arriving to Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' top-25 matchup vs. the undefeated UCLA Bruins will get a great look at the (literal) big changes made on the construction of the Ducks' new indoor practice facility, which is going to be record-breaking for it's size.

The facility is striking, not only for its futuristic appeal, but also its enormous structure that is taking shape. Spanning 170,000 square feet, it will be longer, wider and taller than any comparable facility in college football, reaching nearly 100 feet at its highest point.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a recruiting and transfer portal arms race, Oregon continues to invest in elite facilities to pair with a program contending for championships. The new facility gives visiting recruits another look at the resources that could be part of their future with the Ducks. This weekend for the game against No. 21 UCLA, Oregon is hosting a star-studded visitor list including five-star quarterback WIll Mencl and five-star EDGE Kameron McGee.

Here’s a closer look at the visible construction progress and what Oregon has planned for the space.

Construction Update on Oregon Football Facility

Oregon officially broke ground on the project, called “2.Mo,” in February 2025. Over the last 20 months, the building has taken shape with impressive speed and the renderings are coming to life. The expected finish date is 2027, per the University.

Photos and videos below from Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus help tell the story of the rise.

Oregon Ducks indoor practice facility | Oregon Ducks on SI Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks indoor practice facility construction | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks indoor practice facility construction | oregon ducks on si bri amaranthus

Nearly 100 feet tall. 170,000 square feet.



Oregon’s new indoor practice facility is taking shape, and its sheer size is becoming hard to miss.



The latest construction changes:#GoDucks https://t.co/x14TN2hte6 pic.twitter.com/JUq3mZsGP4 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) October 10, 2026

What are the most recent, notable changes?

The towering steel arches show the building’s unique shape and gigantic size, which is what most fans will comment on. The construction of the curved roofline is clearly defined. Some of the most noticeable signs of progress are sections of roof covering and exterior walls beginning to enclose (about half of) the massive structure.

The attention to detail is second to none. The exterior shell is made from Northwest timber, in a curved form inspired by the Oregon “O.”

Not to be overlooked is the center of the roof. It will be paneled with tinted polymer panels supported by a steel cable system, which allows natural light to reach the field without glare while insulating against heat.

The Ducks got to practice on the new turf for the first time during fall football camp. It gave Oregon players an early opportunity to use part of the developing complex.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On Facility's Impact On Recruiting

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has created a winning culture that prioritizes growth in Eugene. His success is clear. The Ducks reached double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons, and their 51-9 record since 2022 ranks third nationally behind Georgia (56-6) and Ohio State (52-9). Since 2023, Oregon is tied with both programs for the most wins in the country with 41.

He doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon and he spoke on the impact the facility has on recruiting and development.

“I think ultimately it gets everybody anxious and excited when it is done. Every day you drive up here, and you see it, you're like, ‘I can't wait to be using that thing.’ There's modifications this year, just like there was last year. We do have some temporary fields that we're able to use now out there. They're not full fields," Lanning said.

“When that's all done, it's going to completely change the program from a standpoint of I think it'll be one of one. I don't think anybody in the nation will have anything quite compares to what we'll have there, and that certainly helps in recruiting," said Lanning. "That certainly helps in development, and that's the goal with that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players.”

The practice facility is important in many ways, as it shows how the Ducks are committed to progess. Oregon decided to innovate its facilities, even though the Hatfield Dowlin Complex was completed and opened in 2013, which shows just how committed the program is to being a leader in the space.

The photos and videos below from mid-august show just how quickly this project is taking shape.

Waiting for Oregon football practice to wrap up.



I feel like so much progress has been made this week on the new indoor facility 🤯#goducks https://t.co/pZKoair8pk pic.twitter.com/D1Kpofr1au — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 12, 2026

Indoor Facility Fun Facts and Renderings

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Ducks Athletic Department

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex | Oregon Athletic Department

Above are the initial renderings. Here are a few expected features:

A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.

A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.

The project is funded through private philanthropy and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.

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