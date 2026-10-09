Dylan Raiola’s Comments About Dante Moore Show Why Oregon Is Different

EUGENE - The quarterback situation for the Oregon football team is truly rare. Yes, it is unique because both Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola have the talent to chase the same dream: leading a top college football program and eventually hearing their names called early in the NFL draft.

Yet at Oregon, they share a quarterback room with only one starting job, an unusual flex of depth for a program.

However, Moore and Raiola share something much deeper in Eugene, too: a bond and an understanding that football isn't the most important thing. That perspective allows them to push each other while still wanting the best for each other... and the team.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Dylan Raiola And Dante Moore's Friendship

One prime example helps explain why.

When Raiola saw Moore a couple of days after his scary injury against USC, the conversation had little to do with football.

There was a hug, relief and an admission that Raiola hopes their relationship will last long beyond their time in Oregon’s quarterback room.

“I saw him a couple days after. And, I mean, dude was moving around. He looked great. And first thing I did was I gave him a big hug, and I told him it was so good to see him upright. And, I mean, we didn't really talk about the game because in that situation, football is not as important to me,” Raiola said.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the attention on Moore passing up the 2026 NFL Draft and Raiola transferring to Oregon to play behind him, that reunion speaks volumes about what the quarterback room is actually like in Eugene.

The players care for each other as humans, friends or even brothers. What could be an awkward arrangement, simply isn't.

“And in that situation, that's a relationship that I hopefully have for a long time," Raiola said of Moore. "And that’s my friend and that’s my buddy. He's back upright. He's back in the building doing what he loves, so I think that's where we can celebrate that first.”

Raiola will start on Saturday against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins. He's been preparing for his opportunity and the team has been vocal in supporting him.

Raiola made it clear that Moore's improving health was the most important thing to talk about, amid many questions about the opportunity to start or what comes next.

This is not the first time Raiola has commented on Moore and the Oregon quarterbacks room.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola take a moment after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s Quarterback Room Surprised Dylan Raiola

Raiola knew plenty about the Ducks before transferring from Nebraska, but one part of the Ducks experience still surprised him this spring.

Raiola, a five star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, was recruited by Oregon coach Dan Lanning and was already familiar with the program before transferring from the Cornhuskers.

He also understood the stakes in Oregon’s quarterback room. With Moore choosing to return for another season rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was projected by many as a potential top-five pick, Raiola knew he was stepping into one of college football’s most talented and competitive rooms.

Quarterback rooms in the transfer portal era can be intense as talented players often come and go to get a shot at immediate playing time.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Raiola painted a different picture at Oregon, one where elite competition does not come at the expense of connection.

“The only thing that probably surprised me is the quarterback room," Raiola said. "I thought I was gonna walk into a very serious room, where guys are on the edge all the time. But it's actually the opposite. It's a complete blast."

"We have our fun when it's necessary, but then when it's time to lock in, we can lock it in. They're such a great group of guys to be around every day. Makes coming here a lot easier, know, being so far away from home, but yeah, the quarterback room has been tremendous, and I love each and every single one of them," Raiola continued.

That bond was not cultivated on accident. Lanning's team DNA stands on four pillars: connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. He expected nothing less from his quarterbacks.

"Every one of these guys cheer for each other’s success," Lanning said. "So these guys compete at the highest level, but when they’re out there on the field, they’re hoping for each other’s success because the stronger we are as a team. The better we’re gonna be as a team. So, they’ve worked really well together, just like every position we have out there."

Dylan Raiola Steps Into His First Oregon Start

Sep 6, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) arrives with the team before a game against the Akron Zips at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

With Moore out, Raiola steps in as arguably the nation's most experienced backup quarterback after starting 22 games at Nebraska over the last two seasons. In two games as a Duck, Raiola is 30-of-36 (83.3 percent) for 413 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.

His stats jump off the page and his preparation creates confidence.

As Raiola prepares to lead the Ducks against UCLA in a top-25 matchup, he made sure that two things can exist at the same time: His respect for Moore and his opportunity ahead.

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