NFL Fans Were Blown Away by the Bills' Ice-Cold Rivalries Uniforms
The NFL and Nike's so-called "Rivalries" uniforms—alternate jerseys to be worn by eight clubs across the AFC East and NFC West this season—dropped Thursday morning, and, among those that made the Top 3 by Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated's estimation, fans are particularly fired up about the Bills' effort.
Buffalo's "Cold Front" unis feature an all-white kit and helmet with silver and frosty blue accents, which were expertly modeled in the reveal post by quarterback Josh Allen (the snow-covered football was a nice touch). A "cracked ice" texture adorns the jersey's shoulder area, which also features a shiny low-poly chrome buffalo logo, while the inside collar looks purposely worn and patinated, meant to signify wear and tear from the elements.
On the helmet, the white shell boasts a "metal flake finish," plus a "cracked ice" center strip down the front and a silver charging buffalo on the side.
You can't deny that the whole look is pretty sleek, especially with Buffalo's lake-effect winters and snow games. And fans definitely agreed.
Take a peek at that reaction below:
The Bills will debut the "Cold Front" kits on Oct. 5, when they host the Patriots at Highmark Stadium.