Oregon Football’s Royce Freeman In Prime Time: Dallas Cowboys, NFL Schedule Release
Former Oregon football running back Royce Freeman signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Now a member of “America’s Team,” Freeman will be featured in six prime time games.
Freeman’s path to Dallas includes four different NFL teams in six seasons, most recently with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.
Freeman rushed for 319 yards in 2023 and brings his experience into a Dallas running backs room that includes Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. Expect for Freeman to be in the mix for increased touches, possibly a starting role, in 2024.
The Dallas storylines are aplenty, as the Cowboys will face their former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, play against highly-anticipated rookies, battle the top talent in the NFL and host revenge games.
Last season the Cowboys played in six prime time games, excluding Thanksgiving.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, the Cowboys look to reach their ultimate goal of a postseason push. Dallas last appeared in the NFC title game in the 1995 season… nearly 30 years ago. 2024 is a chance for Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.
The beloved Duck running back is Pac-12 Conference's all-time leading rusher (5,600 yards). As a senior, Freeman was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation's top running back.
In Freeman's freshman season, he helped the Ducks to the 2014 National Championship, earning All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the year honors. The Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes and now-Cowboys teammate, Ezekiel Elliott.
Freeman was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft. He has rushed for 1,792 yards on 471 carries and 10 touchdowns during his NFL career.