Is Deuce Vaughn the Answer to Dallas’s Running Back Questions?
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to giving opportunities to young players, and running back Deuce Vaughn is no exception. As he enters his second year in the NFL, the question is: Can Vaughn be the answer to the Cowboys’ running back concerns?
Deuce Vaughn’s journey in 2023 was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Drafted in the sixth round out of Kansas State, he had a memorable draft-day moment when his father, Chris Vaughn (a longtime Cowboys scout), called to announce his selection.
In the preseason, Vaughn was electric and had some spectacular highlight runs. However, when the regular season arrived, he struggled to make an impact. Vaughn played in seven games but managed just 80 yards from scrimmage (40 rushing and 40 receiving). His lack of experience on special teams and inconsistent offensive snaps limited his opportunities for playing time.
Despite his underwhelming rookie season, the Cowboys haven’t given up on Vaughn. He’s part of a 2023 draft class that collectively needs to perform better in 2024. Now, with the running back room in flux, Vaughn has a chance to prove himself.
Here’s why Vaughn could be the explosive element the Cowboys need. In college, Vaughn was a dominant player. He tallied 1,404 rushing yards, 468 receiving yards, and 22 total touchdowns in his sophomore season at Kansas State. He was a weapon for Kansas State and one of the most productive running backs in the entire country.
Furthermore, Vaughn will benefit from an offensive line that should be much improved in the running game this season. His newly drafted teammates, Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe should create more running lanes, allowing Vaughn to showcase his speed and elusiveness.
Despite Ezekiel Elliott’s return to the roster and Rico Dowdle getting his share of touches, there are still plenty of carries to go around. Vaughn can complement Elliott’s power running with his explosiveness. If he can prove not to be a liability in pass protection, he’ll earn even more snaps.
Deuce Vaughn’s second year is crucial. If he can capitalize on his talent, adapt to the NFL game, and contribute as a dynamic playmaker, he could indeed be the answer to the Cowboys’ running back questions.