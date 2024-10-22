Oregon Ducks' Sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei Boosts NFL Draft Stock, Dominates Purdue
The Oregon Ducks are coming off two of the biggest weeks in the history of their football program. Two weeks ago, the Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a thriller. This past week, Oregon went on the road and shut out the Purdue Boilermakers by the score of 35-0 to earn their first road shutout in 32 years and the first shutout period since the 2012 season. The Ducks are now the No. 1 ranked team in college football for just the third time in the program’s history. The Ducks' national championship vision is as clear as it has been in over a decade.
When continually playing on national stages and having the success the Ducks’ players have had, collectively and individually, attention and acclaim come along with that. NFL teams also show more interest in great teams. Against Purdue, no player did more for their NFL stock than defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. Yes, the true sophomore defensive end is building a real case to be a future first-round draft pick with his stellar play this season. Very rarely do young players garner this type of attention, but in this case, it's worth it.
Uiagalelei is a 6-6, 275-pound prospect with serious motor and natural ability. Against Purdue, Uiagalelei racked up three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. He was also integral in the pass-rush plan that was incredibly disruptive and caused a handful of broken plays that don’t show up in the stat sheet. He’s especially disruptive on longer-developing plays like run-pass option schemes and play-action drop-backs.
Although the Purdue game was dominant, this wasn’t a one-off performance for Uiagalelei. He’s been fairly dominant all season and is now up to 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup. He is also credited with a blocked kick. The upward trajectory is apparent, and with his natural frame and toolbox that is steadily improving, he’ll continue to become a name with top half of the draft consideration.
With some injuries along the defensive front for the Oregon Ducks, Uiagalelei’s presence is much needed as he’s the primary pass rusher for the team. The true sophomore is still young and building, but there’s so much to love already. Oregon will face tougher tests in the future, especially in the postseason, if they continue this form, but for right now, Uiagalelei’s arguably playing as good as anyone on the defense, and that says it all.
