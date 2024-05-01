Oregon Football in NFL: Six Undrafted Free Agents Sign
Oregon football saw a program-record eight Ducks get drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Since the draft ended, there have been six Ducks who signed undrafted free agent contracts to play in the league, according to a list compiled by CBS Sports.
Below is a breakdown of Oregon’s undrafted free agents from that list.
Defensive tackle, Casey Rodgers to the New York Giants
At Oregon, Rodgers played 770 snaps at defensive tackle over the past two seasons. The sixth-year senior transferred from Nebraska, where he played four seasons. In 2023, Rodgers finished with 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a career-high 1.5 sacks
Kicker, Camden Lewis to the Denver Broncos
Lewis left Oregon as the program’s all time leader in points scored with 408. In 2023, Lewis was 12-of-18 on field goals and 70-of-70 in extra points. The kicker out of Charlotte, North Carolina scored 49 career field goals, tied for the second most in Oregon history.
Defensive Lineman, Taki Taimani to the Minnesota Vikings
The Washington transfer joined Oregon's program as a junior in 2022. In his final season at Oregon, Taimani played in all 14 games, with nine starts. He finished his senior season with 22 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Defensive tackle, Popo Aumavae to the Carolina Panthers
Aumave played in 13 games during his seventh and final season at Oregon. He finished the season with 18 tackles and three sacks. Aumavae was granted his seventh year of eligibility after missing the 2022 season due to an injury. In 2021, Aumavae was named a Pac-12 all-conference first-team selection by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus finishing his junior season with a career high 36 tackles.
Offensive Lineman, Steven Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars
As a senior in 2023 Jones was named a Pac-12 all-conference first-team selection by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. He also was awarded Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. Jones was an essential asset to Oregon’s offensive line starting in all 14 games as right guard. Oregon's offensive line led the nation with just five sacks allowed.
NFL Sunday just got a lot more Duck-y. A major highlight from the draft, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix takes over for the Denver Broncos with fellow Duck teammate Troy Franklin.