Oregon Football's Will Stein Prefers Left-Handed Quarterbacks?
Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein is no stranger to left-handed QBs.
On a recent appearance with On3, Andy Staples jokingly called Stein a "left-handed quarterback whisperer".
"I guess I just know how to move the pocket to the left, maybe better than most," Stein joked. "Other than that, there's not a lot of difference (compared to righties), to be honest. As long as they're accurate and they get ball out on time, we can work with them."
Stein coached Frank Harris at UTSA, the 2022 Conference USA Most Valuable Player and a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist. Now, he has Heisman Trophy hopeful Dillon Gabriel in the green and yellow.
"Everything's kinda left-hash-dependent for me, in terms of my play call sheet and how that's set, probably because I'm a right-handed guy," Stein said. "It's nothing that is too out of the ordinary for me. Obviously, being used to it was Frank has helped in this sense now with Dillon.
"I enjoy guys that are competitive, love the game... are football junkies. I've been fortunate to be around a lot of really good quarterbacks."
In his first year in Eugene, Stein orchestrated the Duck offense to 531.4 yards a game, good for second in the nation. Behind Heisman Trophy finalist, and right-handed QB, Bo Nix, Oregon threw for a nation-leading 346.9 yards a game.
