Oregon Football's Bo Nix Impresses Denver Wide Receiver
More praise for former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, this time from Denver Bronco Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton.
Sutton is the latest to chime in on the ability of Nix to lead this team into a new era. Simply put, Sutton forecasts early success for Nix.
"If it becomes a three or four-year dynasty, then I hope I will be able to be a part of it."- Courtland Sutton, Broncos Receiver
The Broncos drafted Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with high expectations for the record setting former Duck.
Sutton acknowledges there is a three-way battle for the starting QB position in Denver. In addition to Nix, rookie Jarrett Stidham and veteran Zach Wilson are all in the mix. However, he does not see this as being a long, multi-year process of hits and misses while battling division rivals Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers who tout another former Duck quarterback Justin Herbert and a new coach in Jim Harbaugh.
“We want to win right now," said Sutton during a recent interview. "I think with Bo being a young guy and a guy they took really high, I understand the politics of the game and everyone is rooting for him to be the guy. I think he does a lot of things really well and I think he has the ability to go out and have success early. I don’t see this being a three or four-year process. If it becomes a three or four-year dynasty, then I hope I will be able to be a part of it.”
Sutton’s role going forward is not as clear as he would like. Following an outstanding 2023 season in which he caught 59 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns, Sutton has asked Denver for either more money overall and/or more guaranteed money. So far, there has been no movement on either side.
Logically, it makes sense for the Broncos to find a way to keep Sutton onboard. This is the time for quarterbacks and wide receivers to get to know each other. More specifically, Nix would benefit from having a proven receiver to rely on early in his career. Sutton has been that guy for the “musical chairs game” of signal-callers over the past five seasons and there is no reason to think he can’t be the same for Nix.
"I hope that I am a part of the bigger picture," said Sutton. "I’ve been told that is what the gameplan is. I’ve also been told some other things. We will see what happens. I hope I am able to be a part of the gameplan.”
While there appears to be a great deal of pressure on Nix’s shoulders, Oregon Ducks’ fans have seen proof of his ability to take on that sort of pressure and excel. The Broncos believe this former Oregon star is NFL-ready. We will see in a few short months.
