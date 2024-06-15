Which Oregon Football Team is Among the Most Influential All-Time?
You can't talk about the history of college football, especially in the 21st century, without bringing up Oregon football.
The Ducks had one of their teams recently named among the 30 most influential in the history of college football. The ESPN list stretches as far back as 1899 and as recently as 2019.
The 2007 Oregon team made the list at No. 15. That season saw the Ducks go 9-4, but, most importantly to the game, it was Chip Kelly's introduction to major college football.
With Mike Bellotti at the helm, the Ducks managed to win more than eight games just once over the previous five years. The addition of offensive coordinator Kelly from FCS New Hampshire was a shot in the arm for the offense.
The Ducks now operated at lightning speeds, opening the year with an 8-1 record and soared to No. 2 the AP poll. Quarterback Dennis Dixon became a Heisman Trophy favorite. UO broke the 50 point mark in four games and was averaging more than 42 points a game.
But Dixon tore his ACL and the team struggled down the stretch. Still the 2007 team propelled Oregon into back-to-back seasons with nine or more wins for the first time since the start of the decade.
Kelly then took over the program in 2009 and enjoyed four consecutive years of double-digit wins, including a trio of conference titles. The 2009 team finished at No. 11 while the other three seasons finished in the top four.
Although Kelly's tenure in Eugene was just six total years, his addition to the 2007 team had an impact on the game of college football in such a way that the offensive focus on the spread and speeding up became staples across the country.
Other teams of note in the ranking:
- No. 30 - 1899 Sewanee
- No. 24 - 2013 Auburn
- No. 23 - 1980 Portland State
- No. 22 - 2006 Boise State
- No. 12 - 2011 Alabama
- No. 9 - 1993 Florida
- No. 7 - 2019 LSU
- No. 5 - 2008 Texas Tech
- No. 4 - 1986 Miami
