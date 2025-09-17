Oregon Freshman Jordon Davison's Surprising Rank For Rushing Touchdowns
The breakout season for several players on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ roster has played a key role in sparking the undefeated start to the 2025 season.
One of the perhaps-unexpected contributors on coach Dan Lanning’s squad is running back Jordon Davison. The true freshman is part of a loaded running back room that has been efficient in the run game.
Davison’s Prolific Start
The young back continues to be running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples’ go-to player in short yardage situations.
Davison carried the ball four times for eight yards against the Wildcats and scored a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The score marked his third straight game with a touchdown and his fifth touchdown of the season.
He leads the team in rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Davison is tied for sixth in the nation in rushing touchdowns and ranks first among freshmen.
Lanning spoke about his freshman running duo of Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. during his Monday press conference.
“Let's let them keep complimenting, right? They they're doing a good job, and they're earning more reps and more opportunities as the season's gone,” Lanning said.
“Obviously, (Dierre Hill Jr.’s) had some really explosive runs. (Jordon Davison's) been really good in the red area for us, punching in touchdowns. He runs hard. He had some unbelievable blocks on some of those runs for Dierre as well,” Lanning continued. “So complimentary football, those guys are doing a really good job.”
Duck Territory writer John Evans said that Davison is the only running back in the nation to take 100 percent of his carries for either a first down or a touchdown this season. Davison's been both effective and efficient in short-yardage situations and is a new weapon in the Ducks' arsenal that opposing defenses haven't quite figured out how to stop.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Win Shows True Colors
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shares Uncertain Injury Update On Noah Whittington
MORE: Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game
Oregon’s Running Back Prowess
Davison isn’t the only player in the Ducks’ backfield whose seen early success. Hill is another true freshman to play a role in the team’s offense, while Noah Whittington has seemingly solidified his status as the No. 1 player in the running back room.
Evans added that Hill and Whittington follow Davison in top of the line-to-gain percentage. Hill has converted on 73 percent of his carries, with Whittington converting 71 percent.
Whittington missed the Northwestern game, and his question is up in the air. If he misses a second-straight game, Davison and Hill’s roles will be even more important against Oregon State.
“We'll see. You know, if he's ready, we'll have him out there. Ultimately, I think we have a good back unit,” Lanning said. “So, it's something that we've said as a strength, and we said that this is why we prepare the way we prepare, because there's going to be a lot of guys that could be used, and we've got a lot of guys that can play winning football, and that’s certainly a position that’s shown up.”
Hill rushed for a career-high 94 yards on five carries in his last outing. He scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter, which was the longest rush by a Duck since Bucky Irving also ran 66 yards against North Carolina in 2022.