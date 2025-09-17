Ducks Digest

Oregon Freshman Jordon Davison's Surprising Rank For Rushing Touchdowns

True freshman running back Jordon Davison has thrived in his role as a short-yardage specialist for the Oregon Ducks in the first three games of 2025. Where does Davison rank among all freshmen running backs?

Lily Crane

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon
Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The breakout season for several players on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ roster has played a key role in sparking the undefeated start to the 2025 season.

One of the perhaps-unexpected contributors on coach Dan Lanning’s squad is running back Jordon Davison. The true freshman is part of a loaded running back room that has been efficient in the run game.

Davison’s Prolific Start

oregon ducks jordon davison dan lanning big ten recruiting transfer portal nil running back noah whittington dierre hill
Oregon running back Jordon Davison dives for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The young back continues to be running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples’ go-to player in short yardage situations.

Davison carried the ball four times for eight yards against the Wildcats and scored a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The score marked his third straight game with a touchdown and his fifth touchdown of the season.

He leads the team in rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Davison is tied for sixth in the nation in rushing touchdowns and ranks first among freshmen.

oregon ducks jordon davison dan lanning big ten recruiting transfer portal nil running back noah whittington dierre hill
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) is lifted into the air by offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (77) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning spoke about his freshman running duo of Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. during his Monday press conference.

“Let's let them keep complimenting, right? They they're doing a good job, and they're earning more reps and more opportunities as the season's gone,” Lanning said.

oregon ducks jordon davison dan lanning big ten recruiting transfer portal nil running back noah whittington dierre hill
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Obviously, (Dierre Hill Jr.’s) had some really explosive runs. (Jordon Davison's) been really good in the red area for us, punching in touchdowns. He runs hard. He had some unbelievable blocks on some of those runs for Dierre as well,” Lanning continued. “So complimentary football, those guys are doing a really good job.”

Duck Territory writer John Evans said that Davison is the only running back in the nation to take 100 percent of his carries for either a first down or a touchdown this season. Davison's been both effective and efficient in short-yardage situations and is a new weapon in the Ducks' arsenal that opposing defenses haven't quite figured out how to stop.

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Classy Move After Win Shows True Colors

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Shares Uncertain Injury Update On Noah Whittington


MORE: Barstool Sports Asks Oregon Coach Dan Lanning About Looming Penn State Game

Oregon’s Running Back Prowess

oregon ducks jordon davison dan lanning big ten recruiting transfer portal nil running back noah whittington dierre hill
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) runs with the ball during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Davison isn’t the only player in the Ducks’ backfield whose seen early success. Hill is another true freshman to play a role in the team’s offense, while Noah Whittington has seemingly solidified his status as the No. 1 player in the running back room.

Evans added that Hill and Whittington follow Davison in top of the line-to-gain percentage. Hill has converted on 73 percent of his carries, with Whittington converting 71 percent.

Whittington missed the Northwestern game, and his question is up in the air. If he misses a second-straight game, Davison and Hill’s roles will be even more important against Oregon State.

oregon ducks jordon davison dan lanning big ten recruiting transfer portal nil running back noah whittington dierre hill
Oregon’s Noah Whittington, right, break for the end zone for the first touchdown of the game against Oklahoma State during the first quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We'll see. You know, if he's ready, we'll have him out there. Ultimately, I think we have a good back unit,” Lanning said. “So, it's something that we've said as a strength, and we said that this is why we prepare the way we prepare, because there's going to be a lot of guys that could be used, and we've got a lot of guys that can play winning football, and that’s certainly a position that’s shown up.”

Hill rushed for a career-high 94 yards on five carries in his last outing. He scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter, which was the longest rush by a Duck since Bucky Irving also ran 66 yards against North Carolina in 2022.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football