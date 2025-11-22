First Look At Oregon’s New Uniforms Creates A Recruiting Magnet vs. USC
The Oregon Ducks' innovative uniforms are undoubtedly a recruiting weapon. First look at Oregon's sleek black uniform combination with a shiny green helmet at Autzen Stadium vs. USC does not disappoint. The sharp lines and details pop on camera and spark a unique contrast to the Trojans' traditional ways.
Eugene is the center of the college football world with ESPN's College Football GameDay visiting on Saturday and the Ducks took full advantage. The photos of Oregon's uniforms are below.
Oregon's helmet makes history as the first time the Ducks used all-black wings on a green helmet of this design.
For fans and recruits, the message is unmistakable. Oregon is built differently and the Ducks aren’t shy about proving it. With the early signing period fast approaching, the timing lands perfectly.
Oregon's Uniforms vs. USC Are Recruiting Magnet
USC currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and Oregon's class is ranked No. 3. The Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are Oregon's biggest west coast recruiting threat. A nationally watched matchup has created the ideal platform to showcase what separates Oregon’s brand identity from USC's to recruits.
The juxtaposition of USC's traditional uniforms is obvious as both teams have plenty at stake.
Oregon's "Fly Era" all-black uniform features the typical monochrome look, highlighted by black wing-pattern and a shiny green helmet with black wings. The shoulder pads include the steel diamond plating of the early 2000's and wings of the 2010's.
With major College Football Playoff and Big Ten implications on the line, the winner likely positions itself as the Big Ten’s third playoff team. Oregon still controls its own path - win out, and the Ducks are in.
Saturday also marks the final home game of the regular season. With that, it will also be Oregon’ssenior day, celebrating the players in their final year with the program including running back Noah Whittington and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
To add to the hype of the game, Oregon legend Marcus Mariota will be inducted into the Oregon Ducks Athletic Hall of Fame. There is 'Ohana' merchandise available at the Duck Store for fans. It features a shirt, sweatshirt, and hat.
Lincoln Riley Reveals How USC is Prepared for Autzen Stadium
Eugene is proving to be a true home field advantage. Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has gone 24-2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 52-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.
Riley was asked about his team's preparations for the noisy Autzen Stadium.
“Yeah, I think it's great. We've had a chance to be in some other big-time environments here this year, really the last couple of years. And I think that's something that now being in this Big Ten conference really prepares you for. It's the toughest thing to do in college football, is go win big games against good competition on the road,” Riley said.
“I think for the team having the confidence of having been in some of those environments, learned from it, having been successful, especially here as of late, is important. And I think you learned some lessons in terms of communication. The mentality that it takes and all of that. I'm glad we we've been in them. Glad this is not our first. Definitely pushing hard on our end to make sure it’s our best,” Riley continued.
HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and USC (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 21. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.