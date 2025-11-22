Ducks Digest

First Look At Oregon’s New Uniforms Creates A Recruiting Magnet vs. USC

The Oregon Ducks' innovative uniforms are undoubtedly a recruiting weapon. First look at Oregon's sleek black uniform combination with a shiny green helmet at Autzen Stadium vs. USC does not disappoint. The sharp lines and details pop on camera and spark a unique contrast to the Trojans' traditional ways.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks' innovative uniforms are undoubtedly a recruiting weapon. First look at Oregon's sleek black uniform combination with a shiny green helmet at Autzen Stadium vs. USC does not disappoint. The sharp lines and details pop on camera and spark a unique contrast to the Trojans' traditional ways.

Eugene is the center of the college football world with ESPN's College Football GameDay visiting on Saturday and the Ducks took full advantage. The photos of Oregon's uniforms are below.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq warms up before the USC Trojans game
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq warms up before the USC Trojans game / Cory Pappas / Oregon Ducks on SI
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon's helmet makes history as the first time the Ducks used all-black wings on a green helmet of this design.

For fans and recruits, the message is unmistakable. Oregon is built differently and the Ducks aren’t shy about proving it. With the early signing period fast approaching, the timing lands perfectly.

Oregon's Uniforms vs. USC Are Recruiting Magnet

USC currently has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle and Oregon's class is ranked No. 3. The Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are Oregon's biggest west coast recruiting threat. A nationally watched matchup has created the ideal platform to showcase what separates Oregon’s brand identity from USC's to recruits.

The juxtaposition of USC's traditional uniforms is obvious as both teams have plenty at stake.

Oregon's "Fly Era" all-black uniform features the typical monochrome look, highlighted by black wing-pattern and a shiny green helmet with black wings. The shoulder pads include the steel diamond plating of the early 2000's and wings of the 2010's.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game jordon davison uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dan lanning lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

With major College Football Playoff and Big Ten implications on the line, the winner likely positions itself as the Big Ten’s third playoff team. Oregon still controls its own path - win out, and the Ducks are in.

Saturday also marks the final home game of the regular season. With that, it will also be Oregon’ssenior day, celebrating the players in their final year with the program including running back Noah Whittington and linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

MORE: The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC

MORE: Oregon’s Bear Alexander Gains NFL Buzz Before Pivotal USC Game

MORE: Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC

 SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

To add to the hype of the game, Oregon legend Marcus Mariota will be inducted into the Oregon Ducks Athletic Hall of Fame. There is 'Ohana' merchandise available at the Duck Store for fans. It features a shirt, sweatshirt, and hat.

Matayo Uiagalelei models Oregon Ducks Football's uniforms for their game against the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025.
Matayo Uiagalelei models Oregon Ducks Football's uniforms for their game against the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025. / @GoDucks on X

Lincoln Riley Reveals How USC is Prepared for Autzen Stadium

Eugene is proving to be a true home field advantage. Under Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has gone 24-2 at home since 2022 and an impressive 52-4 at Autzen Stadium dating back to 2017.

Riley was asked about his team's preparations for the noisy Autzen Stadium.

“Yeah, I think it's great. We've had a chance to be in some other big-time environments here this year, really the last couple of years. And I think that's something that now being in this Big Ten conference really prepares you for. It's the toughest thing to do in college football, is go win big games against good competition on the road,” Riley said.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning big ten uniforms nike recruiting Dante Moore
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think for the team having the confidence of having been in some of those environments, learned from it, having been successful, especially here as of late, is important. And I think you learned some lessons in terms of communication. The mentality that it takes and all of that. I'm glad we we've been in them. Glad this is not our first. Definitely pushing hard on our end to make sure it’s our best,” Riley continued.

HOW TO WATCH: Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and USC (8-2, 6-1 Big Ten) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Nov. 21. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

feed

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football