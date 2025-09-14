Ducks Digest

Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Generating NFL Draft, Heisman Trophy Buzz

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has shot up to become one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy, and he is garnering praise from multiple analysts. NFL Draft pundit Mel Kiper Jr had praise for Moore, suggesting he could be a first round pick.

Kyle Clements

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to the media after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off to a 3-0 record in their 2025 campaign, and quarterback Dante Moore has played a big role in the Ducks' first three games. Moore has thrown for 657 yards and has tossed seven touchdowns and one interception throughout his first three games as a starter for Oregon.  

Moore has begun to receive critical acclaim from multiple college football pundits, including Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper Jr has praised Moore, pointing out his willingness to sit behind former Duck Dillon Gabriel last year.

Mel Kiper Jr Impressed With Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore Dan Lanning Heisman Trophy Oklahoma State Drew Allar Whiteout game penn state
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I have been impressed with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. He was a big recruit out of high school, but struggled in Year 1 at UCLA and then sat behind Dillon Gabriel in Year 2 after transferring. Now he’s taking full advantage of this Will Stein offense in Eugene,” Kiper Jr wrote.

Dante Moore Predicted To Be Drafted In The First Round Of NFL Draft?

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore Dan Lanning Heisman Trophy Oklahoma State Drew Allar Whiteout game penn state
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mel Kiper, who has made his name as one of the most reliable NFL Draft analysts in the sports media world, even hinted that a first-round draft grade could be in the cards for Moore.

“Now, the schedule is going to get tougher. I have Moore’s trip to Penn State circled for late September. How will he handle a ‘whiteout’ environment? If Moore keeps playing like this, Round 1 will be in play.” 

MORE: Three Reasons Why Bucky Irving Could Catapult Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Program For Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Kesean Bowman

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host First-Round College Football Playoff Game in Autzen Stadium

Moore reaching New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony would certainly help the Ducks with recruiting quarterbacks going forward. Moore would be the third Ducks quarterback in a row to be invited to the presentation. If Moore were to be taken in the first round as Kiper is suggesting could be a possibility, he would be the eighth Ducks quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Dante Moore Building Chemistry With Oregon Ducks Receivers

Oregon Ducks Dante Moore Dan Lanning Heisman Trophy Oklahoma State Drew Allar Whiteout game penn state
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore has quickly built up chemistry on the field with many of the Ducks' wide receivers. Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore announced himself to the college football world in the Ducks' week two game against Oklahoma State with two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. Dante Moore has also connected with wide receiver Malik Benson. The pair have connected 11 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

Dante Moore has shot up in the Heisman Trophy odds since the beginning of the college football season. Moore is now the third favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, up to +1000 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Moore will have a great chance to get a boost in his odds in week 5 when the Ducks travel to Happy Valley to battle against the Nittany Lions and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who is currently sitting at +1800 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

First, Moore and the Ducks will take on Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 20.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football