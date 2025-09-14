Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Generating NFL Draft, Heisman Trophy Buzz
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks are off to a 3-0 record in their 2025 campaign, and quarterback Dante Moore has played a big role in the Ducks' first three games. Moore has thrown for 657 yards and has tossed seven touchdowns and one interception throughout his first three games as a starter for Oregon.
Moore has begun to receive critical acclaim from multiple college football pundits, including Mel Kiper Jr. Kiper Jr has praised Moore, pointing out his willingness to sit behind former Duck Dillon Gabriel last year.
Mel Kiper Jr Impressed With Dante Moore
“I have been impressed with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. He was a big recruit out of high school, but struggled in Year 1 at UCLA and then sat behind Dillon Gabriel in Year 2 after transferring. Now he’s taking full advantage of this Will Stein offense in Eugene,” Kiper Jr wrote.
Dante Moore Predicted To Be Drafted In The First Round Of NFL Draft?
Mel Kiper, who has made his name as one of the most reliable NFL Draft analysts in the sports media world, even hinted that a first-round draft grade could be in the cards for Moore.
“Now, the schedule is going to get tougher. I have Moore’s trip to Penn State circled for late September. How will he handle a ‘whiteout’ environment? If Moore keeps playing like this, Round 1 will be in play.”
Moore reaching New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony would certainly help the Ducks with recruiting quarterbacks going forward. Moore would be the third Ducks quarterback in a row to be invited to the presentation. If Moore were to be taken in the first round as Kiper is suggesting could be a possibility, he would be the eighth Ducks quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Dante Moore Building Chemistry With Oregon Ducks Receivers
Moore has quickly built up chemistry on the field with many of the Ducks' wide receivers. Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore announced himself to the college football world in the Ducks' week two game against Oklahoma State with two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. Dante Moore has also connected with wide receiver Malik Benson. The pair have connected 11 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns through three games.
Dante Moore has shot up in the Heisman Trophy odds since the beginning of the college football season. Moore is now the third favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, up to +1000 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moore will have a great chance to get a boost in his odds in week 5 when the Ducks travel to Happy Valley to battle against the Nittany Lions and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who is currently sitting at +1800 odds to win the Heisman Trophy.
First, Moore and the Ducks will take on Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 20.
