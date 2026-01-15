Oregon Quarterback Shockingly Enters Transfer Portal After Dante Moore News

Following their loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks have made major headlines when it comes to their quarterback position.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced Wednesday that he will be returning next season instead of entering the 2026 NFL Draft, but this news comes with some domino effects to the rest of the Ducks' quarterback room.

Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3, Oregon quarterback Bryson Beaver is entering the transfer portal ahead of his true freshman season with the Ducks.

A product of Murrieta, CA., Beaver signed as a four-star prospect with Oregon's 2026 recruiting class in December.

He was the only quarterback the Ducks signed during the high school recruiting cycle, but with the news that Moore would be returning along with the addition of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola out of the transfer portal, Beaver will now be heading elsewhere.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad warms up before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Beaver is the third Oregon quarterback to enter the transfer portal since the window opened on Jan. 2.

He joins quarterbacks Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, both of whom sat deep on the depth chart the past two seasons.

Some of the most notable Ducks to enter the portal this offseason include runnings back Makhi Hughes, Jayden Limar and Jay Harris, wide receivers Justius Lowe and Kyle Kaspar, tight end Vander Ploog, edge rusher Blake Purchase, cornerbacks Jahlil Florence, Daylen Austin and Dakoda Fields among others.

Bryson Beaver's Recruiting Journey

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beaver told On3's Steve Wiltfong that his reasoning for choosing Oregon came down to being able to play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein. However, with Stein leaving to become the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats along with the addition of Raiola, Beaver's departure makes sense.

“I’d say just obviously the opportunity to play for two of the top coaches in the nation,” Beaver told Wiltfong. “Hearing them and the way they believe in me and the plans they have, I can’t wait to go out and do great things for them.”

Beaver was seen as one of the fastest risers in the 2026 class leading up to signing with the Ducks. Originally a Boise State commit, he flipped to Oregon in June 2025 while receiving multiple offers from other top Power 4 programs.

Beaver competed at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles over the summer alongside some of the other top quarterbacks in the class, including Houston Cougars five-star Keisean Henderson, Texas Longhorns five-star Dia Bell, USC Trojans four-star Jonas Williams, Texas A&M Aggies four-star Helaman Casuga and more.

Considering the position Beaver found himself in after the Moore news, it's hard to blame him for wanting to find a new opportunity.

But based on how much hype he garnered near the end of the 2026 recruiting cycle, he likely won't have trouble receiving interest from elite programs.

