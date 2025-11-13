Ducks Digest

Why Oregon's Strength Of Schedule Matters For College Football Playoff Push

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are 8-1, with three games to go this season. In addition to Oregon's record, the Ducks' strength of schedule this season is playing a critical role in their push to make the College Football Playoff.

Angela Miele

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Oregon Ducks are No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold an 8-1 record, but when it comes to rankings, strength of schedule does matter.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Oregon Ducks' strength of schedule ranks No. 25 in the nation. Compared to the rest of the ranked teams, Oregon has one of the hardest schedules, which shows the Ducks do have a strong resume.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Playoff Big Ten USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes Autzen Studium Hoosiers Hawkeyes Huskies
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are seven teams in the CFP rankings with a tougher strength of schedule (SOS) ranking.

No. 14 Vanderbilt - SOS: 21
No. 23 Tennessee - SOS: 18
No. 3 Texas A&M - SOS: 15
No. 11 Oklahoma - SOS: 16
No. 10 Texas - SOS: 13
No. 5 Georgia - SOS: 11
No. 4 Alabama - SOS: 6

Oregon’s Toughest Opponents So Far

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Playoff Big Ten USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes Autzen Studium Hoosiers Hawkeyes Huskies
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have faced some tough opponents this season, which means having just one loss is significant. 

While the Penn State Nittany Lions have underperformed compared to expectations, the Ducks’ win on the road is significant. At the time of the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and it was the Penn State White Out. To get the win on the road was crucial for the Ducks' CFP run.

Oregon’s lone loss came against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is undefeated and a high-ranked team. The Hoosiers are one of the most dominant teams in college football, and the Ducks returned from a bye to face Indiana, resulting in a loss. While no team wants to lose, the only loss being against a top-ranked team is keeping Oregon's playoff hopes alive.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits

MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Even with the loss against Oregon, Iowa is still ranked, which shows how big a win it was for the Ducks. Not only did Oregon win, but the Ducks won on the road in tough weather conditions. Oregon had to make a game-winning drive, showing they can perform at a high level while under pressure.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Playoff Big Ten USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes Autzen Studium Hoosiers Hawkeyes Huskies
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Remaining Three Games

According to ESPN’s FPI, the strength of Oregon’s remaining games is ranked No. 7, giving the Ducks a tough road ahead.

The Oregon Ducks will next face the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are unranked but hold a 6-3 record. What makes this challenging for the Ducks is that Oregon is not only returning from a trip to Iowa City, but it is also a shorter week, as the matchup will take place on Friday. Minnesota, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week, well rested, which possibly makes the trip to Oregon easier on the team.

On Nov. 22, the Oregon Ducks will host the No. 17 USC Trojans. The Trojans hold a 7-2 record with a talented offense. If USC defeats Iowa before facing Oregon, the Trojans will enter Autzen Stadium with a chance to make the CFP, likely needing a win over the Ducks. This will be a tough matchup for Oregon, with a playoff appearance for both teams potentially on the line.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning College Football Playoff Big Ten USC Trojans Iowa Hawkeyes Autzen Studium Hoosiers Hawkeyes Huskies
Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will close out the season against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Washington is coming off an upset loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, but holds a 6-3 record with some big wins this season. While Oregon should be favored, it is still a game on the road, and the Ducks will have to play hard to win.

As the No. 8 team with an 8-1 record through a tough schedule, the Oregon Ducks are on track to make the playoff. Lanning and the Ducks need to continue to play at a high level to ensure their spot in the CFP.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football