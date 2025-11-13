Why Oregon's Strength Of Schedule Matters For College Football Playoff Push
After a win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, the Oregon Ducks are No. 8 in the second College Football Playoff rankings. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks hold an 8-1 record, but when it comes to rankings, strength of schedule does matter.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Oregon Ducks' strength of schedule ranks No. 25 in the nation. Compared to the rest of the ranked teams, Oregon has one of the hardest schedules, which shows the Ducks do have a strong resume.
There are seven teams in the CFP rankings with a tougher strength of schedule (SOS) ranking.
No. 14 Vanderbilt - SOS: 21
No. 23 Tennessee - SOS: 18
No. 3 Texas A&M - SOS: 15
No. 11 Oklahoma - SOS: 16
No. 10 Texas - SOS: 13
No. 5 Georgia - SOS: 11
No. 4 Alabama - SOS: 6
Oregon’s Toughest Opponents So Far
The Oregon Ducks have faced some tough opponents this season, which means having just one loss is significant.
While the Penn State Nittany Lions have underperformed compared to expectations, the Ducks’ win on the road is significant. At the time of the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and it was the Penn State White Out. To get the win on the road was crucial for the Ducks' CFP run.
Oregon’s lone loss came against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana is undefeated and a high-ranked team. The Hoosiers are one of the most dominant teams in college football, and the Ducks returned from a bye to face Indiana, resulting in a loss. While no team wants to lose, the only loss being against a top-ranked team is keeping Oregon's playoff hopes alive.
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big win against the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes. Even with the loss against Oregon, Iowa is still ranked, which shows how big a win it was for the Ducks. Not only did Oregon win, but the Ducks won on the road in tough weather conditions. Oregon had to make a game-winning drive, showing they can perform at a high level while under pressure.
Oregon’s Remaining Three Games
According to ESPN’s FPI, the strength of Oregon’s remaining games is ranked No. 7, giving the Ducks a tough road ahead.
The Oregon Ducks will next face the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who are unranked but hold a 6-3 record. What makes this challenging for the Ducks is that Oregon is not only returning from a trip to Iowa City, but it is also a shorter week, as the matchup will take place on Friday. Minnesota, on the other hand, is coming off a bye week, well rested, which possibly makes the trip to Oregon easier on the team.
On Nov. 22, the Oregon Ducks will host the No. 17 USC Trojans. The Trojans hold a 7-2 record with a talented offense. If USC defeats Iowa before facing Oregon, the Trojans will enter Autzen Stadium with a chance to make the CFP, likely needing a win over the Ducks. This will be a tough matchup for Oregon, with a playoff appearance for both teams potentially on the line.
The Oregon Ducks will close out the season against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Washington is coming off an upset loss against the Wisconsin Badgers, but holds a 6-3 record with some big wins this season. While Oregon should be favored, it is still a game on the road, and the Ducks will have to play hard to win.
As the No. 8 team with an 8-1 record through a tough schedule, the Oregon Ducks are on track to make the playoff. Lanning and the Ducks need to continue to play at a high level to ensure their spot in the CFP.