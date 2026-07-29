Pat McAfee’s ZYN Question Draws Priceless Response From Dan Lanning

As 18 teams ascend upon Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, the excitement and possibility are palpable. Every program is undefeated, with a fresh roster and renewed confidence. It's three days where anything is possible, signaling the very start of football season as fans hold onto every word.

It is the Oregon Ducks' third season in the Big Ten and coach Dan Lanning arrived to the event with thoughtful comments about his new offensive and defensive coordinators, National Championship goals, quarterback Dante Moore and more.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it's his reaction on the Pat McAfee Show about ZYN that is taking over the internet as a relatable and humanizing moment.

Dan Lanning’s Hilarious Response to Pat McAfee’s ZYN Question

The context... Lanning has been associated with ZYN, a brand of small, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, online as photos and videos have surfaced of Lanning putting in a ZYN pouch on a sideline before a game. Fans (and Barstool Sports) get amped up about it, even nicknaming the coach "Zyn Lanning."

In 2024, before Oregon faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, McAfee directly asked Lanning, “How many ZYNs are we going through during this game?” In which, Lanning smiled and answered, “No comment.”

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fast forward to Big Ten Media Days in 2026, and McAfee brought it up again, congratulating Lanning on quitting ZYN on the live television show.

Lanning leaned back and smiled, hilariously shutting down the rumor, “I don’t know where you heard that."

The slightly unfiltered personality clip of Lanning is taking over the internet, as he continues to become one of college football’s most recognizable coaches.

Oregon Grabbing Headlines At Big Ten Media Days

Lanning and the Ducks have an awesome history of making headlines at Big Ten Media Days.

The Ducks did not waste time making a splash in the Big Ten. In 2024, for their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis. The fun stunt flowed nicely with Lanning's 2024 motto: "We are mighty different."

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys we get to wear or the facilities we're in. We're innovative. We've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do. We certainly positioned ourself to be on the cutting edge, and we're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten," Lanning said.

The Ducks proved they belonged immediately by winning the Big Ten Championship Game in their inaugural season. So, it made sense when in 2025, Lanning's motto was "double down." It also worked since the 2025 event was in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Lanning did not share an official motto for 2026, he did speak heavlily on the experience that Oregon is bringing back this season.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining Lanning in Chicago is three of Oregon's top returning playmakers: quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, and linebacker Teitum Tuioti. The group represents a blend of veteran leadership, star power, and NFL talent as the Ducks enter the season with College Football Playoff and national championship aspirations.

Moore returns for his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback after leading the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2025. Rather than declare for the NFL Draft, Moore chose to return to Eugene with unfinished business.

Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season. He is also projected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest attractions at Big Ten Media Days.

The Big Ten is home to the last three national champions in Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan, and the Oregon Ducks are hoping to compete for a chance to join that group.

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