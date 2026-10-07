Pete Thamel Offers Insight Into Oregon’s Plan for Dante Moore’s Return

EUGENE - The No. 13 Oregon Ducks light up when they talk about their starting quarterback Dante Moore getting back to practice, after suffering a concussion due to a scary hit during Oregon's win over USC in Los Angeles.

Ducks receiver Evan Stewart and defensive lineman A'mauri Washington both made it clear just how much the Oregon football team loves and respects Moore.

Moore’s return to practice is no doubt an encouraging step for an injury that caused him to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) waves to a fan before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Pete Thamel Said About Dante Moore’s Injury And Return

In terms of who will start on Saturday in Autzen Stadium vs. a highly-motivated, undefeated UCLA team? The latest from ESPN insider Pete Thamel is that he expects backup Dylan Raiola to lead the Ducks against the No. 21 Bruins.

Thamel said Oregon coach Dan Lanning is easing Moore back following the concussion he suffered against USC. While Lanning has not announced his starting quarterback, Thamel described a “widespread expectation” that Raiola will make his first start for Oregon.

“Dan Lanning made very clear that Dante Moore is going to be eased back onto the field,” Thamel said on College Football Live. “He said it was good to see him out there with his helmet on, throwing passes. He did not tip his hand to his status, but the widespread expectation is that Dylan Raiola will get the start for the Ducks.”

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore being back in pads is a relief for the Ducks and many who saw the frightening scene at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Thamel’s reporting suggests the Ducks are preparing to give their starter additional time as he works toward returning to game action.

Thamel did not specify how many games he expects Raiola to start or provide a timetable for Moore’s return. His reference to Raiola having “a bit of a run” leaves one question unanswered: Could Raiola’s starting opportunity extend beyond UCLA?

“So look for Raiola, the Nebraska transfer, to come back and have a bit of a run here as Oregon operates, out of an abundance of caution in bringing Dante Moore back from that concussion,” Thamel said.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz also reported that Moore is unlikely to play against UCLA as Raiola gets the start.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola take a moment after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Impact of Oregon Quarterback Dylan Raiola

The Ducks have already seen Raiola handle an unexpected assignment in a difficult road environment at USC. Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. He helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

The team has expressed complete confidence in the backup, some players even saying how similar the talent is between Raiola and Moore.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney echoed that, saying there "is not a giant drop-off" between the two, as the Bruins face the challenge of preparing for both Moore and Raiola.

“You know, it’s the theme of Oregon. It’s a theme all around college football this year. The value of having a solid backup,” Thamel said. “We see some places that don’t and that have really struggled.”

Thamel's comments also underscore how valuable Oregon’s decision to add Raiola through the transfer portal has already become. Lanning made sure to have excellent depth at the sport's most important position. Having a former Big Ten starting quarterback and five-star recruit as the Ducks backup is showing just how big of an impact landing Raiola in the transfer portal was.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Faces an Unbeaten UCLA Team at Autzen

The Bruins are 4-0 to open a season for the first time since 2022. Chesney faced the Ducks in the first round of the College Football Playoff in 2025 when he coached James Madison, so there is some familiarity with Eugene and Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are carrying a significant streak into Saturday, as UCLA hasn’t won at Autzen since 2004. Oregon has won eight straight home meetings against the Bruins.

If Raiola gets the start against UCLA as Thamel expects, the Ducks will turn to a quarterback who has already delivered in a very tough situation. It also gives Moore more time to heal an injury that cannot be taken lightly.

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