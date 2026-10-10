Phil Knight’s Presence Adds a Deeper Meaning to Oregon’s UCLA Showdown

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ top-25 matchup against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins didn’t come with a lack of guests at Autzen Stadium.

While fans already knew that Oregon was waiting on dozens of 2028 recruiting targets and 2027 commits in Week 6, gaining attention with his attendance was Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks booster Phil Knight against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phil Knight’s Oregon Impact

Phil Knight took in the sights for the Ducks’ first home Big Ten game of 2026 about three weeks after his massive $1 billion contribution to start the Knight College of Engineering at the University of Oregon.

Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight couldn’t miss the game between Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/lds6cgPtxA — Guillermo Motta (@GMottaTV) October 10, 2026

It certainly wasn’t the first time that Phil and Penny Knight have invested in the university. The Knight family has additionally long shown their support for the football program, both financially and by attending games. Coach Dan Lanning praised the Knights after their latest donation.

“Yeah, I think the philanthropy of Phil and Penny is, you know, it's remarkable, and it's obviously beyond athletics what they're able to do and donate, and how much they care for others, and the impact that they've been able to create,” Lanning said. “So, what an unbelievable blessing to impact others and how they're able to do it, and the way they've used their ability to do that.”

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 2025 season, Oregon paid tribute to Phil Knight’s contributions by wearing special “Shoe Duck” uniforms against the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was quick to shout out his gratitude to the Nike co-founder after that game.

"He just has a big impact on this university, but just on the world," Moore said," The person he is, the brand he's built, and just the good soul he is as a person. And I mean, he's done so much for this program, and we had the chance to, of course, honor him just like coach Lanning said, give (Knight) the flowers for what he's done for this university."

"He always comes to the games,” Moore added. “We're just excited to have him as a person that we can call a family member. So, we love him to death. We gave the game ball to him; this week was for him. And, yeah, love him to death.”

Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins

The Ducks didn’t necessarily put on an offensive show for Knight in the first half against UCLA. Despite consistent play from the defense and special teams, the offense couldn’t wake up.

Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola received his first Oregon start with Moore still in concussion protocol. Raiola didn’t look like the version of himself that led the Ducks to a ranked victory over the USC Trojans in Week 4, however.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola finished the first half with just 36 passing yards on 5-for-15 completions and threw an interception. The offense as a whole only recorded 58 yards of total production.

The lone Ducks score came after a forced fumble on the UCLA one-yard line, with running back Jordon Davison punching in the score. A failed two-point conversion limited the Ducks to just six first-half points after giving up a Bruins field goal and touchdown, trailing 10-6 entering the locker room.

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