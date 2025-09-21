Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Highlights Relationship With Phil Knight: 'Love Him to Death'
Wearing grey, marble, and gold "Shoe Duck" uniforms, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks took down the Oregon State Beavers 41-7. It felt like the presence of philanthropist Phil Knight and his generosity to the university was palpable during every play.
One of the Duck athletes who particularly felt that presence was starting quarterback Dante Moore, who just a week ago, defended Knight as a pseudo "family member" against NIL-based comments made by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.
When asked post game about the uniform tribute to Knight and his former Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman, Moore shared that seeking out the Nike co-founder once he left the field was a priority.
What Dante Moore Said About Phil Knight
"Yeah, I had a chance to actually talk to him after the game. He's getting ready to leave out, and I had to make sure I was coming and talk to him. I mean, he's just has a big impact on this university, but just on the world," Moore said," The person he is, the brand he's built, and just the good soul he is as a person. And I mean, he's done so much for this program, and we had the chance to, of course, honor him just like coach Lanning said, give [Knight] the flowers for what he's done for this university."
Knight is one of the most famous donors to the University of Oregon, giving over $1 billion in support for the school and its athletic programs since the 1980s.
Knight's donations have also led to many projects for Oregon football such as stadium expansions, the NIL collective Division Street, and many other endeavors aiding the team.
Honoring a Legacy of Victory
"And so, like, just playing out there, for our brothers, but also playing for Phil and playing for the community. I mean, I'm pretty sure he enjoyed it, you know, we came up victorious," Moore said.
Moore also shared that the tributes to Knight didn't just stop at the uniforms, with the team presenting the game ball to the philanthropist to celebrate the victory.
"He always comes to the games. We're just excited to have him, as a person that we can call a family member. So we love him to death. We gave the game ball to him, this week was for him. And, yeah, love him to death," Moore added.
The Details Are in the Shoe Duck
Moore isn't the only Duck to share his opinion on Knight's impact. Eugene, Oregon native Bryce Boettcher had his speech to "Uncle Phil" revealing the "Shoe Duck" uniform shared all over social media to announce the release.
While pointing out the small tributes throughout the uniform, like the Nike swooshes in tiger stripes honing back to Phil's past as a runner, to Bowerman and Knight's signatures surrounding the famous "handshake deal" that started Nike, Boettcher thanked Knight for the impact he's made on the state.
"My family, and hundreds and thousands of fans, have been impacted by what he's done in Oregon. So it's a thank you from the entire city of Eugene, and the entire state of Oregon," Boettcher said when discussing the uniform and Knight's impact.