Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Receiving NFL Draft Help? Tight End Tyler Warren
The NFL Draft swiftly approaches this Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers' pick is still up in the air. Usually, positions of need and draft fits are fairly easy to flesh out.
However, for the Chargers, who drastically need to upgrade their weapons for former Oregon Ducks legend quarterback Justin Herbert, the pick could come from the four separate positions along the offensive unit. Wide receiver, tight end, running back, or offensive line could be viable at pick No. 22.
In scenarios such as this, taking the BPA, best player available, would probably be the best course of action. If Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is on the board when Los Angeles picks, the Chargers should sprint to the phone to call in the former Rose Bowl MVP’s newest target. Herbert has never had a dominant presence at tight end, and with a player like Warren, the entire field could open up for Herbert as the signal-caller.
The Warren to Los Angeles train has ramped up in recent weeks. From ESPN, NFL.com, and NFL Network, Warren has been linked as a great fit for Justin Herbert. Warren was the best tight end in college football, winning the John Mackey Award, First-team All-American, Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and First-team All-Big-10 honors. Warren also equaled the FBS record for receptions with 17 in the thrilling overtime win over USC.
MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'
What The Analysts Say:
“The reason Warren goes a lot higher in most mocks: He could be a true 'Y' tight end, a dying breed of player who's equal parts blocker and receiver, offering real inline ability. The reason Warren drops a bit in this mock: It feels like most modern offenses overwhelmingly value receiving ability over blocking prowess at TE1, typically preferring agile weapons who can route guys up. That said, Jim Harbaugh loves tight ends of all shapes, sizes and play styles," wrote NFL.com's Gennaro Filice in his mock draft with Warren to the Chargers.
“Warren had one of the best breakouts of any player in college football last season, with more than twice as many catches (104) and receiving yards (1,233) in 2024 than he had in three prior seasons combined. Warren is a force with the football in his hands, as his power helped him to 700 yards after the catch, third most in the FBS. He brushes off tacklers with ease, plays with great vision and shows sure hands on the tape. He's a huge factor as a blocker, too," said ESPN's Field Yates of Warren as he ranked seventh on Yates' big board.
“Signing Najee Harris checked running back off the team's early needs, leaving tight end as the clear-cut top priority. The Chargers signed Tyler Conklin, but Warren would fill a hole and provide good value as a top-10 player on my board," said ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller.
Warren did not participate in testing at the NFL Scouting Combine or in any postseason All-star games, however he did opt to fully measure in at the Combine. Warren came in at 6-5 1/2, 256 pounds, and had 31 3/4 inch arms.
As a blocker, Warren is solid and could aid in the run game for newly signed running back Najee Harris, but the main focus would be a new receiving threat for Justin Herbert in a pivotal season for the former Ducks' career.