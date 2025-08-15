Potential Breakout Star Generating Buzz On Oregon Ducks Defense

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks need to replace a lot of talent on the back end of their defense from a season ago. Safety Kingston Lopa was one of the top signees in the Ducks' 2024 recruiting class and enters his sophomore season competing for a starting spot.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
After losing nearly all of their secondary production from 2024, the Oregon Ducks will need to rely on a combination of key returners and experienced newcomers.

Ducks defensive back Kingston Lopa was one of the best safety prospects when he signed to Oregon in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Entering his redshirt freshman season, Lopa is one of many competing for a starting job in the Ducks' secondary.

Ducks Searching For Starter At Safety Alongside Dillon Thieneman

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon has one of the best safeties in the country locked in as a starter. Dillon Thieneman, a transfer from Purdue, ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports Rankings.

However, the other safety position doesn't have a clear-cut starter. Lopa has been battling it out with Peyton Woodyard to start for the Ducks in their season-opener vs. Montana State on Aug. 30.

Billy Tucker of ESPN listed Lopa as a second-year player to watching heading into the season.

"Lopa has one of the best blends of size and range of any back-end defender in the country, and the Ducks have production voids to fill at safety. The No. 13 safety in the 2024 ESPN 300 had limited reps last season, but in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State he was in third-down packages matching up with All-America tight end Tyler Warren," Tucker said.

During a media availability session this past spring camp, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that Lopa, despite being a true freshman who already planned to redshirt, earned the opportunity to game in-game reps during the Big Ten title game in 2024.

"It's just what he does every day in practice. You know, the part that we get to see, and Kingston to be an unbelievable player for us. You know, he's had a really good spring so far. But you know, he earned those moments by what he did in practice," Lanning said.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage (5) defends during the first quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Projecting Oregon's Starting Secondary

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Theran Johnson (10) reacts after he is called for a penalty Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Northwestern Wildcats won 26-20. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to Thieneman, the Ducks also brought in a pair of cornerback transfers in Theran Johnson and Jadon Canady. Both players are expected to contribute as veterans in the unit, but Johnson could fit into a significant impact role as the starting nickelback.

The No. 26 cornerback and No. 211 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Johnson spent the past three seasons with Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, he racked up 18 pass deflections and three interceptions as a multi-year starter.

At the two boundary cornerback spots, there's a bevy of players fighting for snaps. Canady is battling with Daylen Austin and Sione Laulea for the starting jobs. Cornerback Jahlil Florence missed all of 2024 with an injury, but made nine starts in 2023. He will have the inside track for one of the starting spots in the secondary.

