Potential Breakout Star Generating Buzz On Oregon Ducks Defense
After losing nearly all of their secondary production from 2024, the Oregon Ducks will need to rely on a combination of key returners and experienced newcomers.
Ducks defensive back Kingston Lopa was one of the best safety prospects when he signed to Oregon in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Entering his redshirt freshman season, Lopa is one of many competing for a starting job in the Ducks' secondary.
Ducks Searching For Starter At Safety Alongside Dillon Thieneman
Oregon has one of the best safeties in the country locked in as a starter. Dillon Thieneman, a transfer from Purdue, ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports Rankings.
However, the other safety position doesn't have a clear-cut starter. Lopa has been battling it out with Peyton Woodyard to start for the Ducks in their season-opener vs. Montana State on Aug. 30.
Billy Tucker of ESPN listed Lopa as a second-year player to watching heading into the season.
"Lopa has one of the best blends of size and range of any back-end defender in the country, and the Ducks have production voids to fill at safety. The No. 13 safety in the 2024 ESPN 300 had limited reps last season, but in the Big Ten championship game against Penn State he was in third-down packages matching up with All-America tight end Tyler Warren," Tucker said.
During a media availability session this past spring camp, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that Lopa, despite being a true freshman who already planned to redshirt, earned the opportunity to game in-game reps during the Big Ten title game in 2024.
"It's just what he does every day in practice. You know, the part that we get to see, and Kingston to be an unbelievable player for us. You know, he's had a really good spring so far. But you know, he earned those moments by what he did in practice," Lanning said.
Projecting Oregon's Starting Secondary
In addition to Thieneman, the Ducks also brought in a pair of cornerback transfers in Theran Johnson and Jadon Canady. Both players are expected to contribute as veterans in the unit, but Johnson could fit into a significant impact role as the starting nickelback.
The No. 26 cornerback and No. 211 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Johnson spent the past three seasons with Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, he racked up 18 pass deflections and three interceptions as a multi-year starter.
At the two boundary cornerback spots, there's a bevy of players fighting for snaps. Canady is battling with Daylen Austin and Sione Laulea for the starting jobs. Cornerback Jahlil Florence missed all of 2024 with an injury, but made nine starts in 2023. He will have the inside track for one of the starting spots in the secondary.