Jadon Canady Displays His Speed at the NFL Combine

During the Oregon Ducks' 2025-2026 season, the defense had plenty of moments to shine, from garnering 15 interceptions on the season, to ranking No. 5 in the nation for opponent's yards per game (275.8), to completing a shutout against Texas Tech to help secure the Ducks' first ever Orange Bowl win.

Former Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady hopes to take his long college journey a step further into getting his name called up to the pros. On Friday, Canady participated in alongside the cornerbacks at the NFL Combine.

Jadon Canady's NFL Combine Workout

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Jadon Canady absolutely flying through the line drill today. Very fun CB who had a great week at the @ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/HIDlPRPqxL — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 27, 2026

In the position specific workouts, Canady showed off his ability to flip his hips and change direction, as well as his ballhawking abilities. Canady stumbled once while trying to track the ball, but he had a solid showing overall.

Canady did not complete athletic testing drills like the the vertical jump, broad jump, and the 40-yard dash. Most likely, he will complete those at Oregon's Pro Day.

Official Combine Measurements

Height: 5-10.5

Weight: 181 pounds

Arms: 30 inches

Hands: 9.25 inches

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs with the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Jacob Gill (5) blocks Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jadon Canady's College History

In the modern era of college football, Canady's history is indicative of the new standard. With a high school tenure at Sandalwood high school in Jacksonville, Florida that ended with a three-star 247 Sports rating, Canady started his college career with the Tulane Green Wave.

Canady appeared in all 12 of Tulane's 2021 games (2-10 record) and clocked in fourth on the team for tackles with 55 and two interceptions. His sophomore year (12-2 record with a Cotton Bowl Classic win over USC) was a tad slower with 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and three passes defended through eight starts.

For his junior and redshirt junior year, Canady played for Ole Miss. The 2023 season was a redshirt year for Canady, appearing in two total games with two total tackles. In 2024, Canady started 11 games while appearing in 12, punching in 38 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 12 pass breakups.

In his single senior season with the Oregon Ducks, Canady clocked in 39 total tackles (18 solo tackles), one forced fumble against Indiana in the Peach Bowl, a pair of interceptions against USC and Washington, and six defended passes. Pro Football Focus rated Canady an 85.5, the No. 10 highest ranking for cornerbacks nationwide.

Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, left and Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady celebrate as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Experts Are Saying

Prior to his appearance in the Shrine Bowl, Buccaneers.com writer Gabriel Kahaian pointed out Canady as a potential solution to bolster the depth of Tampa Bay's secondary.

"Canady has been turning heads during Shrine Bowl practices," Kahaian wrote. "Many are becoming aware of his sticky play at slot corner, where he showcased his ability to track the ball. Although the Bucs hit the jackpot selecting slot corner Jacob Parrish in the third round of last year's draft, Canady has extensive experience at nickel, outside corner and safety throughout his five-year career."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also spoke to Canady's contribution to the secondary in Nov.

“He's been exactly what we hoped he would be,” Lanning said. “It is a difficult position to play STAR and to play the way he's played it. He operates with a competitive spirit every day.”

“I think it starts there,” Lanning continued. “The way the guy practices is how he plays. Competes every play, the next play is the most important play for him, and he's been really sticky in coverage and dynamic for us in a lot of different ways.”

Areas For Improvement

Canady is a bit undersized for the usual NFL secondary. Though he's been successful in ball coverage in the secondary, running downhill for coverage does show his weakness in defending the run. Canady also gets a bit eager when it comes to his area of tackling, not zeroing in on a middle tackle point but instead chasing the ball, which can sometimes lead to a missed tackle.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) is stopped by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) and Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Projection

Canady is expected to be picked up as early as the fifth or sixth round of the NFL Draft. Two teams that could use a cornerback to develop as a depth piece is the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the Eagles, cornerback Adoree Jackson's departure could mean a dip into the free agent portal, or could result in a potentially cheaper draft pick to bolster depth.

For the Browns, cornerback Denzel Ward departing the program leaves another slot open, and with cornerback coach Brandon Lynch being promoted to defensive backs coach and pass game specialist, there might be a desire to get fresh blood in the cornerback corps.