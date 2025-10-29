The Potential Head Coaching Jobs For Oregon’s Will Stein
The college football world has seen an enormous influx of head coaches fired in the middle of the 2025 season, and with it multiple coaches and offensive coordinators have been tabbed on the shortlist of potential replacements. Programs like Penn State, Florida, and LSU have all relieved their respective head coach of their duties.
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein has been named as a possible replacement for a few openings, but just how realistic is Stein departing Oregon?
Stein Linked To Louisville, Virginia Tech Jobs
While many Ducks fans would love Stein to stay as the offensive coordinator in Eugene, it’s not practical to think that Stein wouldn't leave to take a better position with a better salary. Stein has a special relationship with Louisville. Stein was a quarterback at Louisville from 2008 to 2012 and in 2013 became a grad assistant before being promoted to a quality control coach in 2014. Louisville is currently 6-1 overall and Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm could be a target for LSU or Florida.
Stein was named the offensive coordinator of the Ducks in December of 2022 after former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham departed Eugene to become the head coach for his alma mater, Arizona State. Stein saw success in his first year with the Ducks, as he oversaw former Bo Nix’s Heisman finalist season.
Stein has also been linked by On3 to the Virginia Tech head coaching job. The Virginia Tech job would give Stein a foot in the door of the ACC, the same conference that his alma mater Louisville plays in.
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Dante Moore Injury After Wisconsin Win
MORE: First Look At Oregon Ducks Tie-Dye Uniforms Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Breaking Down New Criticism Of Dillon Gabriel After Shedeur Sanders News
Stein Saw Success With Bo Nix
Working in Stein’s offense, Nix led the country in completion percentage and led the Pac-12 in touchdowns, with 45. Stein’s offense had an emphasis on pushing the ball downfield, as evidenced by Nix’s nine yards per attempt in his 2023 season.
Stein replicated the success he had with Nix with former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel. In Stein’s offense, Gabriel threw for 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and surrendered six interceptions. Gabriel also rushed for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns en route to becoming the Big Ten offensive player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist.
UCLA Job Could Sway Stein
The UCLA job is another potential landing spot for Stein, as the Bruins fired former coach Deshaun Foster midway through their season. Stein could potentially be battling Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi for head coaching jobs across the country as Lupoi has also been linked to numerous positions.
While Penn State, LSU, and Florida may look at an already established head coach before looking at coordinators, it’s no surprise that Stein is having his name floated around as a possible replacement. Stein has worked well with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore so far this season, as the Ducks are 6-1 on the year.