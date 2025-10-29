Ducks Digest

The Potential Head Coaching Jobs For Oregon’s Will Stein

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are enjoying another successful season and Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein holds a lot of credit for that. With all the head coaching vacancies that have opened up, could Stein be on the move after this season?

Kyle Clements

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The college football world has seen an enormous influx of head coaches fired in the middle of the 2025 season, and with it multiple coaches and offensive coordinators have been tabbed on the shortlist of potential replacements. Programs like Penn State, Florida, and LSU have all relieved their respective head coach of their duties.

 Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein has been named as a possible replacement for a few openings, but just how realistic is  Stein departing Oregon?

Stein Linked To Louisville, Virginia Tech Jobs

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While many Ducks fans would love Stein to stay as the offensive coordinator in Eugene, it’s not practical to think that Stein wouldn't leave to take a better position with a better salary. Stein has a special relationship with Louisville. Stein was a quarterback at Louisville from 2008 to 2012 and in 2013 became a grad assistant before being promoted to a quality control coach in 2014. Louisville is currently 6-1 overall and Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm could be a target for LSU or Florida.

Stein was named the offensive coordinator of the Ducks in December of 2022 after former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham departed Eugene to become the head coach for his alma mater, Arizona State. Stein saw success in his first year with the Ducks, as he oversaw former Bo Nix’s Heisman finalist season. 

Stein has also been linked by On3 to the Virginia Tech head coaching job. The Virginia Tech job would give Stein a foot in the door of the ACC, the same conference that his alma mater Louisville plays in. 

Stein Saw Success With Bo Nix

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein, right, participates in a drill with defensive back Steve Stephens IV and quarterback Ty Thompson on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 03 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Working in Stein’s offense, Nix led the country in completion percentage and led the Pac-12 in touchdowns, with 45. Stein’s offense had an emphasis on pushing the ball downfield, as evidenced by Nix’s nine yards per attempt in his 2023 season.

Stein replicated the success he had with Nix with former Oregon Duck Dillon Gabriel. In Stein’s offense, Gabriel threw for 3,857 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and surrendered six interceptions. Gabriel also rushed for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns en route to becoming the Big Ten offensive player of the year and a Heisman Trophy finalist. 

UCLA Job Could Sway Stein

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UCLA job is another potential landing spot for Stein, as the Bruins fired former coach Deshaun Foster midway through their season. Stein could potentially be battling Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi for head coaching jobs across the country as Lupoi has also been linked to numerous positions.

While Penn State, LSU, and Florida may look at an already established head coach before looking at coordinators, it’s no surprise that Stein is having his name floated around as a possible replacement. Stein has worked well with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore so far this season, as the Ducks are 6-1 on the year.

