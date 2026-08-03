Albert Breer Empties His Broncos Notebook From Training Camp Stop

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Before we get to football, the Broncos’ new practice facility is worthy of mention, a $175 million palace that is off the charts in just about every way possible, from the locker room to the weight room to the training area, cafeteria, business offices, meetings and coaches’ offices and everywhere in between. Head coach Sean Payton wanted a place his players would want to hang out. I’d say mission accomplished. As for the team inhabiting this place …

• Quarterback Bo Nix looks like a player ready to take another step, returning from a broken ankle he sustained in the AFC championship game after a 14–3 regular season. To those here at Broncos camp, his arm looks stronger, and that’s showing up in the slew of throws he’s making from bad body positions.

The resulting confidence is there, and that has enabled Nix to make the Broncos his team as he continues to grow as a leader. Combining Nix’s progress with Davis Webb becoming the play-caller—Payton handed over his playsheet based on the belief that it was what was best for the offense and the team as a whole—and Denver has a real battleship commander going into what looms as a brutal six-week stretch to the season.

• Receiver Jaylen Waddle has arrived as advertised. The most noticeable and unique quality he brings to the table from Miami is his combination of elite long speed and sudden stop-and-start ability—which opens up avenues for Webb to be creative with him.

Waddle has acclimated quickly, as the Broncos thought he would based on the research they did, in learning how much he loves football. And Marvin Mims Jr. has had an outstanding offseason alongside him. Those two should be able to create a lot of explosive plays and open things up for Courtland Sutton, Pat Bryant and Evan Engram.

• The running back position is probably the most improved spot on the roster. J.K. Dobbins’s health has always been a variable, but he very much looks like himself, and RJ Harvey comes back as a real weapon in an Alvin Kamara-type way for Payton and Webb. Rookie Jonah Coleman, who fell to the fourth round because of a knee issue, has looked the part early on. And Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will make it tough for the team when it gets to final cuts on Aug. 30.

Bottom line: Behind one of the NFL’s best lines, with Quinn Meinerz settling into a leading role as a tone-setter up front, the run game should be versatile and physical.

• Defensively, the depth at the premium positions has stood out—with linebacker Que Robinson looking bigger and stronger behind Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Jonah Elliss; and Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Ja’Quan McMillan and Jahdae Barron giving the team a ton of options inside and outside at corner.

The former first-rounder Barron has made a move, but Moss might be the most improved guy at the position, playing cleaner and with a higher football IQ, and using all the tools available to him in coverage, giving the coaches hope his problems with penalties are now in the past.

The Broncos are hoping cornerback Riley Moss can take a step forward this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• In short, there aren’t a ton of questions about the Broncos. But if a question does exist, it’s going to be about how the team fills out some depth in the middle of the defense, with guys such as John Franklin-Myers, Dre Greenlaw and P.J. Locke gone. Young players are going to have to develop.

The team’s strength has been—and should continue to be—at the line of scrimmage, and maintaining that on defense will be easier if third-round pick Tyler Onyedim delivers on the positive signs he showed in the spring and early in camp that he could help replace Franklin-Myers. At linebacker, DC Vance Joseph has Red Murdock, Levelle Bailey and Jordan Turner competing behind Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. And at safety, seeing how JL Skinner and Devon Key perform behind Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga will be a focus of camp.

Which is to say, yeah, this Broncos team doesn’t have a ton of questions on what is a deep, balanced and well-coached roster.

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