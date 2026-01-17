Quarterback Byson Beaver Addresses Transfer To Georgia From Oregon
Former Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback signee Bryson Beaver entered the transfer portal following starting quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to return to Oregon, a move that reshaped the Ducks’ quarterback room. With Moore set to remain in Eugene instead of declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Beaver began evaluating his options and ultimately chose to continue his career in the SEC.
After a few links to the Kentucky Wildcats and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Beaver soon committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, joining head coach Kirby Smart’s program after a brief but eventful stretch in the portal.
His social media activity reflected the rapid change.
On Jan. 4, Beaver shared a photo from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, posting “Home sweet home!!! Let’s get to work!” on X, signaling his excitement about the opportunity at Oregon.
Less than two weeks later, however, Beaver announced a new chapter.
“It’s been a CRAZY week, but I am so excited and grateful to say that I am officially enrolled at the University of Georgia. Let’s go @GeorgiaFootball,” Beaver wrote on X, confirming both his commitment and enrollment with the Bulldogs.
The move ends Beaver’s short-lived connection with Oregon but places the former four star quarterback in another national powerhouse program, as Georgia continues to reload its quarterback depth under Smart.
Oregon's Quarterback Situation
Moore’s return to Oregon was not the lone factor that influenced Beaver’s decision to move on from the Ducks. Oregon’s recent addition of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola further crowded the quarterback room, creating a clearer path for Beaver to seek a fresh opportunity elsewhere.
Beaver was a member of the 2026 recruiting class and entered the cycle as one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country. He was rated as a four star prospect, ranked as the No. 174 overall player nationally, the No. 12 quarterback in the class and the No. 19 player in the state of California, according to composite recruiting rankings. He was originally committed to play for the Boise State Broncos.
From Vista Murrieta High in California, Beaver joins a Georgia team that went 12-2 during the 2025-26 season, ultimately losing to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.
Beaver enters a quarterback room that includes redshirt senior Gunner Stockton, redshirt sophomore Ryan Puglisi, redshirt freshman Ryan Montgomery and redshirt freshman Hezekiah Millender. Stockton is coming off a standout season, finishing with 34 touchdowns and seventh in Heisman Trophy voting... The veteran signal caller is set to play his final year of college football.
He also fills a void left by fellow recruiting class of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis, a five-star recruit who flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt.
Oregon's Transfer Departures And New Programs
Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided
Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona
Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Georgia
Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida
Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State
Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma
Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri
Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame
Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU
Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, Undecided
Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State
Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston
Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, Undecided
Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, Undecided
Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU
Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri
Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington
Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State
Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California
Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, Undecided
Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, Undecided
Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii
Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, committed to Bowling Green
Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California
Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, committed to Ole Miss
Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston
Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, Undecided
Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, Undecided
Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, Undecided
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus