Former Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback signee Bryson Beaver entered the transfer portal following starting quarterback Dante Moore’s decision to return to Oregon, a move that reshaped the Ducks’ quarterback room. With Moore set to remain in Eugene instead of declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Beaver began evaluating his options and ultimately chose to continue his career in the SEC.

After a few links to the Kentucky Wildcats and former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, Beaver soon committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, joining head coach Kirby Smart’s program after a brief but eventful stretch in the portal.

His social media activity reflected the rapid change.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Byson Beaver Addresses Transfer To Georgia From Oregon

On Jan. 4, Beaver shared a photo from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, posting “Home sweet home!!! Let’s get to work!” on X, signaling his excitement about the opportunity at Oregon.

Less than two weeks later, however, Beaver announced a new chapter.

“It’s been a CRAZY week, but I am so excited and grateful to say that I am officially enrolled at the University of Georgia. Let’s go @GeorgiaFootball,” Beaver wrote on X, confirming both his commitment and enrollment with the Bulldogs.

The move ends Beaver’s short-lived connection with Oregon but places the former four star quarterback in another national powerhouse program, as Georgia continues to reload its quarterback depth under Smart.

Oregon's Quarterback Situation

Moore’s return to Oregon was not the lone factor that influenced Beaver’s decision to move on from the Ducks. Oregon’s recent addition of Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola further crowded the quarterback room, creating a clearer path for Beaver to seek a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend



MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Beaver was a member of the 2026 recruiting class and entered the cycle as one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the country. He was rated as a four star prospect, ranked as the No. 174 overall player nationally, the No. 12 quarterback in the class and the No. 19 player in the state of California, according to composite recruiting rankings. He was originally committed to play for the Boise State Broncos.

From Vista Murrieta High in California, Beaver joins a Georgia team that went 12-2 during the 2025-26 season, ultimately losing to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Beaver enters a quarterback room that includes redshirt senior Gunner Stockton, redshirt sophomore Ryan Puglisi, redshirt freshman Ryan Montgomery and redshirt freshman Hezekiah Millender. Stockton is coming off a standout season, finishing with 34 touchdowns and seventh in Heisman Trophy voting... The veteran signal caller is set to play his final year of college football.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) takes questions from the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also fills a void left by fellow recruiting class of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis, a five-star recruit who flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt.

Oregon's Transfer Departures And New Programs

Darrian Anderson, WR, 5-9 / 187, Undecided

Daylen Austin, CB, 6-1 / 199, committed to Arizona

Bryson Beaver, QB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Georgia

Kade Caton, TE, 6-5 / 250, committed to South Florida

Solomon Davis, S, 6-0 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Nick Duzansky, LS, 6-0 / 230, committed to Michigan State

Dakoda Fields, CB, 6-2 / 200, committed to Oklahoma

Jahlil Florence, CB, 6-1 / 195, committed to Missouri

Tionne Gray, DL, 6-6 / 336, committed to Notre Dame

Zach Grace, TE, 6-3 / 238, committed to LSU

Terrance Green, DL, 6-5 / 330, Undecided

Jay Harris, RB, 6-2 / 215, committed to Kansas State

Makhi Hughes, RB, 5-11 / 210, committed to Houston

Jericho Johnson, DL, 6-4 / 342, Undecided

Tobi Haastrup, Edge, 6-4 / 241, Undecided

Kyler Kasper, WR, 6-6 / 212, committed to BYU

Sione Laulea, CB, 6-4 / 196, committed to Missouri

Jayden Limar, RB, 5-11 / 205, committed to Washington

Justius Lowe, WR, 6-1 / 197, committed to San Diego State

Kingston Lopa, S, 6-5 / 210, committed to California

Luke Moga, QB, 6-2 / 204, Undecided

Kamar Mothudi, LB, 6-3 / 244, Undecided

Lipe Moala, IOL, 6-5 / 336, committed to Hawaii

Austin Novosad, QB, 6-3 / 200, committed to Bowling Green

Cooper Perry, WR, 6-1 / 194, committed to California

Blake Purchase, Edge, 6-3 / 245, committed to Ole Miss

Ashton Porter, DL, 6-3 / 290, committed to Houston

Vander Ploog, TE, 6-6 / 242, Undecided

Roger Saleapaga, TE, 6-4 / 245, Undecided

Xadavien Sims, DL, 6-3 / 305, Undecided

Recommended Articles