Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Room Most Dominant In College Football?
EUGENE – Last season, the Oregon Ducks boasted the most experienced quarterback in all of college football, Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel declaring for the NFL Draft, the Ducks will rely on a less experienced quarterback to lead their offense in the upcoming season. However, despite the lack of experience in Oregon's quarterback room, the Ducks could still very well have one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation.
The Ducks have attracted a lot of attention in the offseason due their expected starting quarterback in 2025, Dante Moore. Although Moore did not see the field much last season, expectations are high for the coming season. FanDuel already has Moore listed as an early candidate to win the Heisman Trophy.
The analysts at FanDuel are not the only ones anticipating a breakout season for Moore, but his teammates are also more than confident in his abilities. Not only do they see Moore’s potential, but they also believe he could completely dominate the college football landscape next season.
“He can win the Heisman easily in my opinion. He can sling the rock. He is a field general.”- Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year... It's something you ain't seen yet."- Ducks receiver Tez Johnson
Although Moore undoubtedly has the hype, Oregon’s quarterback room does not end with Moore.
Austin Novosad is competing alongside Moore for a starting role, and just because Moore is anticipated to start doesn't mean Novosad isn’t giving him a run for his money in practice.
As Lanning and his staff consistently say, “Iron sharpens iron,” and this is exactly the scenario that seems to be happening in Oregon’s quarterback room.
Much like Moore, Novosad also doesn’t have much experience. However, while at Oregon, he has had the opportunity to grow and develop under Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and it certainly shows.
"I think the guy's just a winner. I mean, he has become really comfortable in our system," Lanning said. "He's a guy that can make every throw. He's a good decision-maker and really a leader of our team.”
It is not only Lanning who has noticed Novosad's improvement and development, but the receivers have also noticed growth.
"I love Austin. I've been getting a lot of reps with him. He's a deep ball thrower. "Every deep ball is right there on the money,” said Ducks receiver Gary Bryant Jr. "He's been a lot more vocal this year, knowing what to do, the plays in and out, getting guys linked up, and I think they've been doing a pretty good job of letting all the quarterbacks compete."
Having both Novosad and Moore competing in the quarterback room already places Oregon among the nation's elite at the position, but the depth doesn't stop there.
The Ducks have even more young talent waiting in the wings, with redshirt freshmen Luke Moga and Ryder Hayes, redshirt sophomore Brock Thomas, and true freshman Akili Smith Jr. rounding out what could be one of the most complete quarterback groups in college football.
With a room that includes a projected Heisman candidate, a proven competitor in Novosad, and a deep bench of young talent like Moga, Smith Jr., Hayes, and Thomas, Oregon’s quarterback depth is as strong as it’s ever been.
The combination of talent, development, and future upside easily puts the Ducks in the conversation for the best quarterback room in the country. This kind of depth ensures that Oregon is not just built for 2025, but for years to come.
