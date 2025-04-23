Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Quarterback Room Most Dominant In College Football?

With Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore expected to start and Austin Novosad pushing hard in competition, Oregon's quarterback room is loaded with talent. From Heisman hype to rising underclassmen like Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr., the Ducks are built for success now and in the future.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during practice with the Oregon Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE – Last season, the Oregon Ducks boasted the most experienced quarterback in all of college football, Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel declaring for the NFL Draft, the Ducks will rely on a less experienced quarterback to lead their offense in the upcoming season. However, despite the lack of experience in Oregon's quarterback room, the Ducks could still very well have one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation. 

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) warms up before the game against the Idaho Va
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) warms up before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Ducks have attracted a lot of attention in the offseason due their expected starting quarterback in 2025, Dante Moore. Although Moore did not see the field much last season, expectations are high for the coming season. FanDuel already has Moore listed as an early candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. 

The analysts at FanDuel are not the only ones anticipating a breakout season for Moore, but his teammates are also more than confident in his abilities. Not only do they see Moore’s potential, but they also believe he could completely dominate the college football landscape next season. 

“He can win the Heisman easily in my opinion. He can sling the rock. He is a field general.”

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Re
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year... It's something you ain't seen yet."

Ducks receiver Tez Johnson 

Although Moore undoubtedly has the hype, Oregon’s quarterback room does not end with Moore. 

Austin Novosad is competing alongside Moore for a starting role, and just because Moore is anticipated to start doesn't mean Novosad isn’t giving him a run for his money in practice. 

As Lanning and his staff consistently say, “Iron sharpens iron,” and this is exactly the scenario that seems to be happening in Oregon’s quarterback room. 

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiest
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much like Moore, Novosad also doesn’t have much experience. However, while at Oregon, he has had the opportunity to grow and develop under Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and it certainly shows. 

"I think the guy's just a winner. I mean, he has become really comfortable in our system," Lanning said. "He's a guy that can make every throw. He's a good decision-maker and really a leader of our team.” 

It is not only Lanning who has noticed Novosad's improvement and development, but the receivers have also noticed growth. 

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiest
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"I love Austin. I've been getting a lot of reps with him. He's a deep ball thrower. "Every deep ball is right there on the money,” said Ducks receiver Gary Bryant Jr. "He's been a lot more vocal this year, knowing what to do, the plays in and out, getting guys linked up, and I think they've been doing a pretty good job of letting all the quarterbacks compete." 

Having both Novosad and Moore competing in the quarterback room already places Oregon among the nation's elite at the position, but the depth doesn't stop there.  

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oh
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have even more young talent waiting in the wings, with redshirt freshmen Luke Moga and Ryder Hayes, redshirt sophomore Brock Thomas, and true freshman Akili Smith Jr. rounding out what could be one of the most complete quarterback groups in college football. 

With a room that includes a projected Heisman candidate, a proven competitor in Novosad, and a deep bench of young talent like Moga, Smith Jr., Hayes, and Thomas, Oregon’s quarterback depth is as strong as it’s ever been.  

The combination of talent, development, and future upside easily puts the Ducks in the conversation for the best quarterback room in the country. This kind of depth ensures that Oregon is not just built for 2025, but for years to come. 

